NEET SS 2026 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Released; Check Status at mcc.nic.in; Direct link and steps here

NEET SS Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: MCC has declared the NEET SS Round 2 Seat Allotment Result at the official website (mcc.nic.in). Aspirants who applied for the second round of Super Speciality counselling for DM, M.Ch., and DNB SS seats are now able to check their seat allocation status on the official website through their Roll Number and Password. Those who have got the seat in the current round should report physically to their allotted medical colleges for document verification from August 14, 2026, till August 20, 2026.

Students should carry all the mandatory certificates, which include NEET SS Admit Card, Score Card, MBBS/MD/MS/DNB Degree Certificate, Permanent Medical Registration Certificate, and Birth Proof along with self-attested photocopies for verification of the admission process. It is advisable for aspirants to report as early as possible within the designated time period due to different administrative processes in different institutions. Not reporting within the given deadline will result in forfeiture of the allotted seat.