NEET SS 2026 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Released; Check Status at mcc.nic.in; Direct link and steps here
NEET SS 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) released the NEET SS Round 2 Seat Allotment Result on August 13, 2026, at mcc.nic.in. Allotted DM, M.Ch., and DNB SS candidates must log in to download their allotment letters and complete physical document verification at their respective medical colleges from August 14 to August 20, 2026.
NEET SS Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: MCC has declared the NEET SS Round 2 Seat Allotment Result at the official website (mcc.nic.in). Aspirants who applied for the second round of Super Speciality counselling for DM, M.Ch., and DNB SS seats are now able to check their seat allocation status on the official website through their Roll Number and Password. Those who have got the seat in the current round should report physically to their allotted medical colleges for document verification from August 14, 2026, till August 20, 2026.
Students should carry all the mandatory certificates, which include NEET SS Admit Card, Score Card, MBBS/MD/MS/DNB Degree Certificate, Permanent Medical Registration Certificate, and Birth Proof along with self-attested photocopies for verification of the admission process. It is advisable for aspirants to report as early as possible within the designated time period due to different administrative processes in different institutions. Not reporting within the given deadline will result in forfeiture of the allotted seat.
How to Check the NEET SS Round 2 Seat Allotment Result?
To Check the NEET SS Round 2 seat allotment result, follow the steps given below:
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Access the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee at mcc.nic.in through any up-to-date and secure web browser on your computer.
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Go to the Super Speciality counseling link which is available right in the front page of the official website.
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Find the provisional seat allotment result link of Round 2 available in the list of events for the candidates.
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Provide your NEET SS roll number and your password and security pin for logging into the website.
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Make sure that your medical college name, super specialty course allotted to you, your category, and your rank are visible to you.
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Take several printed copies of the seat allotment letter from the website.
NEET SS Round 2 Seat Allotment Result PDF link: CLICK HERE
NEET SS Round 2 Seat Allotment Result:
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Event
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Schedule / Deadline
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Seat Allotment Result Declaration
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August 13, 2026
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Physical Reporting to Allotted Colleges
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August 14 – August 20, 2026
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Official Portal Link
NEET SS Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: Documents Required
Candidates who get allotted seats through the Second Round will have to take their original certificates along with self-attested copies to the respective medical college they are allocated seats in:
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Provisional Allotment Letter from MCC
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Admit Card and Scorecard for NEET SS / Rank Letter
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Degree or Provisional Certificate for MBBS, MD/MS, DNB
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Permanent/Provisional Registration Certificate from NMC / State Medical Council
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Marks Card for Class 10 / Birth Certificate (Proof of Date of Birth)
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Valid Photo ID Proof (Aadhaar, Passport, PAN Card, Driving License)
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.