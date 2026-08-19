MPBSE D.El.Ed Result 2026 Released at mpbse.mponline.gov.in, 83.33% Students Clear First Year June Examination
MPBSE D.El.Ed First Year Result 2026 declared online. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can download their marksheets using their roll number at mpbse.mponline.gov.in
MP DelEd First Year Result 2026: The Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh has released the MP DElEd first year exam result. Candidates who have appeared for the first attempt exam in June 2026 can visit the official website to check and download the marksheets.
The link to check the MP DElEd 2026 result is available on the official result portal. To check the results, students are advised to visit the official website and login with their roll number and captcha.
As per details available, a total of 48,000 students appeared for the D.El.Ed. First Year examination. The overall pass percentage recorded is 83.33%. Candidates can also access their marksheets through the direct link given below.
MP DElEd First Year Result 2026 - Click Here
Steps to Download Individual Marksheets
The MP DElEd 2026 marksheet link is available on the official website. Candidates can log in with their credentials to download the individual marksheets. Follow the steps provided below
Step 1: Visit the official website for MP DElEd 2026
Step 2: Click on the DElEd First year exam result link
Step 3: Log in with the roll number, chance and captcha
Step 4: The individual marksheets will be displayed
Step 5: Download the marksheet for further reference
Details Mentioned on the MP DElEd Result 2026 Marksheets
The following details will be given on the individual marksheets for the MP DElEd first-year result
- Candidate name
- Roll number
- Name of exam
- Year
- Subjects
- Marks
- Total
- Percentage
- Qualifying status
MP DElEd Result 2026: Re-Totalling and Scrutiny
Candidates will be provided with the opportunity to submit applications for re-totalling and answer sheet scrutiny. The application link is expected to be activated on the website soon. Candidates must submit their application form within the deadline provided. A complete schedule for the re-totalling and scrutiny application submission will be available online soon.
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.