MP DelEd First Year Result 2026: The Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh has released the MP DElEd first year exam result. Candidates who have appeared for the first attempt exam in June 2026 can visit the official website to check and download the marksheets.

The link to check the MP DElEd 2026 result is available on the official result portal. To check the results, students are advised to visit the official website and login with their roll number and captcha.

As per details available, a total of 48,000 students appeared for the D.El.Ed. First Year examination. The overall pass percentage recorded is 83.33%. Candidates can also access their marksheets through the direct link given below.

MP DElEd First Year Result 2026 - Click Here

Steps to Download Individual Marksheets

The MP DElEd 2026 marksheet link is available on the official website. Candidates can log in with their credentials to download the individual marksheets. Follow the steps provided below