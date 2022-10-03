Mumbai University Expected to Revise Exam Dates for 5th Semester, Check Updates Here

Mumbai University Exams 2022: As per the recent updates, the University of Mumbai might release the new exam dates for the 5th semester final year students. Going as per media reports, the students requested to postpone the exam of the fifth semester. It has been scheduled to start on 15th October 2022. The students have asked the university of Mumbai to revise the exam dates by a month.

However, regarding the announcement of Mumbai university revised exam dates, there has been no official confirmation or notice released. Once the authorities announce Mumbai University's new exam dates, students will be able to download it from the official website - mu.ac.in.

Mumbai University Exam Dates for 5th Semester

As per the examination schedule released by the Board of Examination and Evaluation (BoEE), third-year BCom, BSc and BA exams are scheduled to commence in two weeks i.e from 14th October 2022. As per the rule of the university, the exams dates are mostly announced at least 45 days in advance, however, with colleges closing for the Diwali holidays from 21st October, students were assuming their exams will now be conducted in November, post-Diwali vacation, therefore, they have been requesting to postpone.

Students Requesting to Postpone Mumbai University Semester Exams 2022

As per media reports, the students have written a letter requesting the university to postpone the 5th semester exams. Students informed that due to COVID-19, the classes were conducted in online mode for the past two years and exams were also held in online mode. However, this time the exams are being held in offline mode and students have been out of practice of writing.

Therefore, they need some more time to prepare. Some of the students from different universities even gathered around requesting for postponement of the exam. As per the reports, the officials informed the students that the final decision regarding nee exam dates for Mumbai University's 5th semester will be announced after the Board's meeting.

Where To Check Mumbai University Exam Dates 2022?

Once the board meeting is over and they decide to postpone the exam, then the students appearing for the exam will be able to check the Mumbai University revised exam dates on the official website. It will be released on the official website - mu.ac.in. Students can go through the same and download the pdf file as well.