JoSAA Counselling Round 3 Result 2022 Released at josaa.nic.in, Know How To Check Here

JoSAA Counselling Result 2022 for Round 3 (OUT): Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has announced the JoSAA counselling round 3 seat allotment result today. Candidates who applied for JoSAA 2022 counselling for admissions into IIT, NIT can download their result at josaa.nic.in. To download the JoSAA 3 round seat allotment result 2022, candidates have to use their application numbers and passwords in the login window.

JoSAA Counselling Result 2022 for Round 3 - Direct Link (Available Now)

Updated as on 3rd October 2022 at 5.15 PM

JoSAA Counselling Result 2022: Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) round 3 seat allotment result will be announced today on 3rd October 2022 in online mode. Candidates will be able to check the JoSAA counselling round 3 seat allotment result on the official website - josaa.nic.in. As per the released schedule, the JoSAA seat allotment result 2022 for round 3 will be released by 5 PM.

As per the JoSAA schedule 2022, the round 4 and 5 seat allotment results will be declared on 8th and 12th October 2022 respectively. Earlier, JoSAA seat allotment result 2022 for Round 1 and 2 has already been declared on 23rd and 28th September, respectively. Candidates who have been allotted seats in these rounds have to complete the online payment, reporting and other formalities latest by 6th October 2022, 5 pm.

JoSAA Counselling 2022 Dates

Events Dates JoSAA Round 3 Seat Allocation Result 3rd October 2022 (5 PM) JoSAA Online reporting, fee payment and uploading document 3rd to 6th October 2022 (5 PM) Last date to respond to query 7th October 2022 (5 PM) Withdrawal of JoSAA Seat 5th to 7th October 2022 (5 PM) Round 4 Seat Allotment result 8th October 2022 (5 PM)

How To Check JoSAA Counselling Seat Allotment Result 2022 For Round 3?

The seats will be allotted to the shortlisted candidates based on their merit, availability of seats, and options entered during the online application of JoSAA counselling. To check the JoSAA round 3 seat allotment result, candidates will have to follow these steps -

1st Step - Go to the official website of JoSAA - josaa.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, scroll down and click on to - View Seat Allotment Result Round 3 link.

3rd Step - A new login page will be displayed.

4th Step - In the login window, enter JEE (Main) Application Number, Password and security pin.

5th Step - The JoSAA seat allotment result for round 3 will appear on the screen.

What Documents Are Required for Online Reporting After JoSAA Seat Allotment Round 3?

All the candidates who are satisfied with the seats allotted to then in JoSAA counselling 2022, will have to upload their specified documents for online reporting. Check the list below -

Provisional JoSAA seat Allotment Letter

JEE Advanced Admit Card 2022

Class 10th, 12th Marksheet and Certificate

Fee Receipts

Candidate Undertaking

Two passport-size photographs

