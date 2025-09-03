What Is The Difference Between CV, Resume, And Biodata?

It's Maya's first job interview next week, and she wants to make a great impression. She knows she needs to submit some documents, but she's confused about what exactly to prepare. Should she send a CV, a resume, or biodata? Each seems similar, yet she senses they serve different purposes.

Maya understands that a CV (Curriculum Vitae) is a detailed document outlining her academic background, work experience, and achievements, often used for educational or research positions.

A resume, on the other hand, is a concise summary tailored to the specific job, highlighting relevant skills and experiences.

Biodata, however, is more personal, focusing on biographical details like age, gender, and marital status, commonly used in certain countries for job applications or matrimonial purposes.

So, will you help Maya understand the differences between a CV, a resume, and biodata so she can prepare the correct document for her interview? Let's explore what sets these three apart.