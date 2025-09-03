What Is The Difference Between CV, Resume, And Biodata?

It's Maya's first job interview next week, and she wants to make a great impression. She knows she needs to submit some documents, but she's confused about what exactly to prepare. Should she send a CV, a resume, or biodata? Each seems similar, yet she senses they serve different purposes.
Maya understands that a CV (Curriculum Vitae) is a detailed document outlining her academic background, work experience, and achievements, often used for educational or research positions.
A resume, on the other hand, is a concise summary tailored to the specific job, highlighting relevant skills and experiences.
Biodata, however, is more personal, focusing on biographical details like age, gender, and marital status, commonly used in certain countries for job applications or matrimonial purposes.
So, will you help Maya understand the differences between a CV, a resume, and biodata so she can prepare the correct document for her interview? Let's explore what sets these three apart.
Difference Between CV, Resume and Biodata?
1. CV (Curriculum Vitae):
A CV is a detailed document that lists your entire academic and professional history. It includes education, work experience, publications, awards, and other achievements. It is usually longer than a resume and is used mainly for academic, research, or international job applications.
Example: If Sarah is applying for a university professor position, she will prepare a CV that includes her degrees, teaching experience, research papers, and conferences she attended.
Key Features:
- Length: Two or more pages, and it grows with your experience. There is no page limit.
- Purpose: To provide a full record of your career for academic, research, or highly specialised roles.
- Content: Includes detailed sections on education, research experience, publications, presentations, awards, grants, and professional affiliations. It is not tailored for each job.
- Use Case: Required for applications to universities, research positions, fellowships, grants, and many jobs in Europe, Asia, and other parts of the world.
2. Resume:
A resume is a short, concise summary of your skills, work experience, and education tailored to a specific job. It is usually 1-2 pages long and focuses on what is most relevant to the job you want.
Example: If John is applying for a marketing job, his resume will highlight his marketing skills, previous marketing jobs, and relevant achievements, leaving out unrelated details.
Key Features:
- Length: Usually one page (or a maximum of two pages for experienced professionals).
- Purpose: To get you an interview for a specific job. You must tailor it for every application.
- Content: Focuses on professional experience, key skills, and accomplishments. It should only include information that is relevant to the job description.
- Use Case: The standard document for most job applications in the U.S. and Canada, especially in the private sector.
3. Biodata:
Biodata (biographical data) is a document that focuses on personal details like age, gender, marital status, religion, and sometimes educational and work history. It is commonly used in some countries for government jobs or matrimonial purposes.
Example: Priya is applying for a government job that requires her to submit biodata, so she includes her date of birth, address, family background, and education details.
Key Features:
- Length: Typically concise, often one or two pages.
- Purpose: To provide personal information, often for marriage proposals or specific government jobs in South Asian countries.
- Content: Emphasises personal details like age, gender, religion, marital status, nationality, parents' names, and even physical attributes. Work and educational history are included but are usually secondary.
- Use Case: Primarily used in countries like India for government job applications or for matrimonial purposes.
Summary Table
|Feature
|CV
|Resume
|Biodata
|Purpose
|Academic, research, detailed career history
|Job application, concise and targeted
|Personal details for jobs or marriage
|Length
|Multiple pages
|1-2 pages
|Usually 1-2 pages
|Content Focus
|Education, work, publications, achievements
|Skills, experience, and education relevant to the job
|Personal info, family, education
|Usage
|Academic, research, international jobs
|Most job applications
|Government jobs, matrimonial purposes
|Example
|Professor's detailed career record
|Marketing job summary
|Personal details for a government job
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation