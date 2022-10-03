GATE 2023 Registrations to close Tomorrow, Apply at gate.iitk.ac.in

GATE 2023 Registrations: Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur will be closing the GATE 2023 Registrations tomorrow - October 4, 2022. Interested candidates who are yet to complete the GATE 2023 Registration and Application process can visit the official website of GATE 2023 to complete the registrations.

The GATE 2023 Registrations were earlier scheduled to close on September 30, 2022. The dates however have been further extended by the conducting body and now students can submit the registration and application process until October 4, 2022.

GATE 2023 Registration link is available on the official website - gate.iitk.ac.in. A direct link to complete the GATE 2023 Registration process is also available below.

GATE 2023 Registration Process

The Registration for GATE 2023 exams is completely online. Candidates can visit the official website and click on the registration link provided on the homepage to register for the entrance exams.

Step 1: Visit the GATE 2023 official website

Step 2: Click on Login available on the homepage

Step 3: Click on New Registrations and enter the required details in the link provided

Step 4: Enter all required information in the GATE 2023 Application form

Step 5: Upload the necessary files in the GATE 2023 application form

Step 6: Complete the GATE 2023 application fee payment

Step 7: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission

GATE 2023 Application Fee

GATE 2023 Application fee has to be submitted in the online mode only. The link for students to submit the applications will be available after completing the GATE 2023 Registration and application process. Candidates can check the table for GATE 2023 application fee below.

Candidate Category Regular Period During the Extended Period Female candidates (per paper) Rs. 850 Rs. 1350 SC / ST / PwD* category candidates (per paper) Rs. 850 Rs. 1350 All other candidates including foreign nationals (per paper) Rs. 1700 Rs. 2200



