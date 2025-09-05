UPPSC Assistant Professor Vacancy 2025: Apply Online Begins for 1253 Posts at uppsc.up.nic.in - Check Last Date, Eligibility and More Here

NIRF 2025 Rankings Released for Top Colleges
By Upasna Choudhary
Sep 5, 2025, 11:32 IST

UPPSC Assistant Professor Apply Online 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has started the UPPSC Assistant Professor Apply Online process from 04 September 2025. Candidates can get the apply online link, and other details on this page.

UPPSC Assistant Professor Apply Online 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released a notification (Advt. No. A-7/E-1/2025) for a total of 1,253 Assistant Professor posts in government degree colleges. Eligible candidates can apply online starting 4 September 2025 and the last date to apply is 6 October 2025 via uppsc.up.nic.in.

The role of Assistant Professor in UPPSC involves teaching and academic responsibilities across various subjects in government degree colleges. Candidates are required to have research-oriented skills and subject expertise, holding at least a Master’s degree with NET or Ph.D. qualification.

UPPSC Assistant Professor Vacancy 2025: Overview

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has rolled out the notification for 1,253 Assistant Professor posts in the Degree colleges across the State. 

Particulars

Details

Recruitment Name

UPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025

Conducted By

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC)

Total Vacancies

1,253 (Phase-wise: 562 in Phase I; 691 in Phase II)

Notification Date

04 September 2025

Application Start Date

04 September 2025

Application Last Date

06 October 2025

Selection Process

Written Test (75%) + Interview (25%)

Official Website

uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC Assistant Professor Application Form Link

Candidates can apply through the official UPPSC portal. Click on the link given below to apply for the post of Assistant Professor in UPPSC.

UPPSC Assistant Professor Application Form 2025

Apply Link

UPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025 Application Process

Those who wish to apply for the UUPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025 can follow the steps given below:

  • Visit uppsc.up.nic.in and complete One-Time Registration (OTR) if not already registered.

  • Log in using OTR credentials and click on the apply link given against “GOVERNMENT DEGREE COLLEGES OF U.P.- EXAMINATION”.

  • Then Subject-wise posts will be made available. Candidates can choose their area of specialization and click on “Authenticate with OTR”.

  • A new page will be opened which asks you to “Authenticate with OTR server”. Click on it. It will ask whether you have completed the OTR registration or not. If you have an OTR number click on “Yes” and if not, then click on “No” and complete the OTR registration.

  • Fill the OTR number in the provided area and proceed with the application form.

  • Fill in educational, personal, and contact details.

  • Upload scanned copies of photo, signature, and required certificates.

  • Pay the application fee online and review the application and click on submit button.

  • Take a printout of the application for future reference.

UPPSC Assistant Professor Application Fee

Candidates have to pay the application fee in online mode via Net banking, UPI, credit card/ debit card.

Category

Fee (₹)

Unreserved / OBC / EWS

₹125

SC / ST / Ex-Servicemen

₹65

Persons with Disabilities

₹25

UPPSC Assistant Professor Eligibility

The candidates are required to meet certain eligibility criteria in order to apply for the UPPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment.

UPPSC Assistant Professor Educational Qualification

  • Master’s degree in the relevant subject with minimum 55% marks from a recognized university.

  • Must have cleared UGC-NET or hold a Ph.D. as per UGC norms.

UPPSC Assistant Professor Age Limit (as of 1 July 2025)

  • Minimum Age: 21 years

  • Maximum Age: 40 years

  • Age relaxations apply as per government rules (e.g., +5 years for SC/ST, +15 years for PWD)

UPPSC Assistant Professor 2025 Apply Dates

Candidates must remember the important dates regarding the registration process and the last date to apply in order to avoid last minute rush.

Event

Date

Online Application Start

4 September 2025

Application & Fee Last Date

6 October 2025

Written Exam Date

To be announced

Admit Card Release

To be announced

Result / Merit List

To be announced

