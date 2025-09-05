UPPSC Assistant Professor Vacancy 2025: Apply Online Begins for 1253 Posts at uppsc.up.nic.in - Check Last Date, Eligibility and More Here

UPPSC Assistant Professor Apply Online 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released a notification (Advt. No. A-7/E-1/2025) for a total of 1,253 Assistant Professor posts in government degree colleges. Eligible candidates can apply online starting 4 September 2025 and the last date to apply is 6 October 2025 via uppsc.up.nic.in.

The role of Assistant Professor in UPPSC involves teaching and academic responsibilities across various subjects in government degree colleges. Candidates are required to have research-oriented skills and subject expertise, holding at least a Master’s degree with NET or Ph.D. qualification.

UPPSC Assistant Professor Vacancy 2025: Overview

