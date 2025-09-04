School Holiday September 4: Schools Closed in These States, Check Latest Updates Here

School Holiday September 5: Continuous rainfall, overflowing rivers and the general unsafe condition have let state governments and local administrations to declare holidays for schools, colleges and other educational institutions in several regions.
Schools will be closed in states like Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh Himachal Pradesh due to continuous rain and flood like situation. School holidays have been extended in Punjab until September 7 due to worsening weather conditions.
School Holidays in Uttar Pradesh
Schools are closed today in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, Mathura, Hapur, Agra due to continuous and heavy rainfall. Schools will be closed for students until class 12 across all government and private schools in the region. Notification regarding school reopening will be issued soon.
School Holiday in Haryana
In Haryana, schools are closed today due to heavy rainfall and flood like situations in Ambala Jhajar, Kaithal, Rohtak regions. All government and private schools in the region will be closed. Schools in Jhajar will be closed until September 6 however staff will remain on duty as per the notification issued.
Punjab Schools Closed Till September 7
Schools in Punjab will be closed until September 7 due to worsening weather conditions. The state has been facing heavy rains and waterlogging across various regions.
Schools Closed in Jammu and Kashmir
Schools in Jammu and Kashmir will be closed due to continuous bad weather conditions. The divisional commissioner of Kashmir has confirmed holidays for all educational institutions in Kashmir division as a precautionary measure. Schools in Jammu division will be closed until September 5.
Himachal Pradesh School Holiday Until September 7
Schools in Himachal Pradesh will be closed until September 7. All government and private schools, colleges and anganwadi centres will be closed until September 7 due to persistent showers and heavy rainfall.
Chandigarh Schools Closed Till September 7
Schools in Chandigarh will be closed until September 7 due to ongoing heavy rainfall. Classes are set to resume only after safety verification and audit of school buildings.
