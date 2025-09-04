School Holiday September 4: Schools Closed in These States, Check Latest Updates Here

School Holiday September 5: Continuous rainfall, overflowing rivers and the general unsafe condition have let state governments and local administrations to declare holidays for schools, colleges and other educational institutions in several regions.

Schools will be closed in states like Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh Himachal Pradesh due to continuous rain and flood like situation. School holidays have been extended in Punjab until September 7 due to worsening weather conditions.

School Holidays in Uttar Pradesh

Schools are closed today in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, Mathura, Hapur, Agra due to continuous and heavy rainfall. Schools will be closed for students until class 12 across all government and private schools in the region. Notification regarding school reopening will be issued soon.