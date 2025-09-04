AAI ATC Result 2025 OUT at aai.arero – Download JE Result PDF, Scorecard & Merit List Now

AAI ATC Result 2025: The Airport Authority of India (AAI) has released the AAI ATC Result for Junior Executive (Air Traffic Controller) posts. The AAI ATC Result 2025 has been released at
aai.aero on September 1, 2025, The AAI JE exam 2025 was conducted on July 14, 2025 for 309 vacancies. A direct link is provided below to download the AAI JE Result 2025 PDF which contains the roll number of shortlisted candidates. Candidates who have qualified in the CBT will now proceed to the next stages, i.e., voice test, psychological assessment, and document verification.
AAI ATC Result 2025 OUT
The AAI ATC Result 2025 for Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control) has been released by the Airports Authority of India for the exam conducted on July 14, 2025. Candidates who appeared in the CBT will be able to check their qualification status by downloading the AAI ATC JE Result 2025 PDF provided below or they can directly visit the official website.
AAI ATC Result 2025 PDF Download Link
The AAI ATC result PDF contains the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates. AAI will also release the AAI ATC scorecards for 2025 soon whuch contains the section-wise marks and overall performance of candidates. Candidates are also advised to keep regulularly visit the official webssire to check the scorecard. The AAI ATC JE Result 2025 is important for candidates who are aiming secure one of the position in 309 vacancies of Junior Executives. Click on the direct link below to download the AAI ATC Result 2025 PDF.
AAI ATC Result 2025
AAI ATC Result 2025: Overview
The AAI ATC Result 2025 has been declared by the Airports Authority of India on its official website which marks a key milestone in the recruitment process for Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control) posts. Candidates can now download the AAI ATC JE Result 2025 PDF from the official website, aai.aero. Check the table below for AAI ATC Result 2025 Overview
|
Organization
|
Airports Authority of India (AAI)
|
Post Name
|
Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control)
|
Total Vacancies
|
309
|
Exam Date
|
July 14, 2025
|
Result Release Date
|
September 1, 2025
|
Result Format
|
PDF containing roll numbers of qualified candidates
|
Selection Stages
|
CBT
Application Verification
Voice Test
Psychological Assessments
|
Official Website
|
aai.aero
