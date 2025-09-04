AAI ATC Result 2025 OUT at aai.arero – Download JE Result PDF, Scorecard & Merit List Now

AAI ATC Result 2025: The Airport Authority of India (AAI) has released the AAI ATC Result for Junior Executive (Air Traffic Controller) posts. The AAI ATC Result 2025 has been released at

aai.aero on September 1, 2025, The AAI JE exam 2025 was conducted on July 14, 2025 for 309 vacancies. A direct link is provided below to download the AAI JE Result 2025 PDF which contains the roll number of shortlisted candidates. Candidates who have qualified in the CBT will now proceed to the next stages, i.e., voice test, psychological assessment, and document verification.

AAI ATC Result 2025 OUT

The AAI ATC Result 2025 for Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control) has been released by the Airports Authority of India for the exam conducted on July 14, 2025. Candidates who appeared in the CBT will be able to check their qualification status by downloading the AAI ATC JE Result 2025 PDF provided below or they can directly visit the official website.