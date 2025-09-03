IBPS RRB Apply Online 2025, Direct Link
AP ICET 2025: APSCHE Starts Second Phase Counselling at icet-sche.aptonline.in

AP ICET 2025: The final phase of AP ICET 2025 counseling registration is open at icet-sche.aptonline.in. Web alternatives are available from September 5–8, and candidates can register until September 6. On September 11, the seat allocation results will be made public, completing the MBA and MCA program admissions process.

AP ICET 2025: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has opened the final phase of AP ICET 2025 counseling registration on its official website, icet-sche.aptonline.in. This is the final opportunity for candidates to take part in the counseling process for admission to Andhra Pradesh colleges' MBA and MCA programs.

The official timetable states that the AP ICET web choices input will start on September 5, 2025. Registered applicants can select the districts, courses, and colleges of their choice at this time. On September 9, 2025, the results of the seat allocation will be made public. The distribution of seats will be determined by the candidates' scores, ICET rankings, and preferences. Shortlisted candidates must report to their designated college on the designated date after the results are released in order to finish the admissions requirements. This final phase is crucial for all remaining aspirants to secure a seat.

AP ICET 2025 Counselling: Final Phase Schedule

Students can check the table given below to see the important dates and events related to AP ICET 2025 Counselling:

Events

Dates

AP ICET 2025 Counselling Final Phase Registration Starts

03-Sep-2025

Last Date of Registration

06-Sep-2025

Verification of Uploaded Certificates

04-Sep to 07-Sep-2025

Web Option Entry

05-Sep to 08-Sep-2025

Change of AP ICET 2025 Web Options

09-Sep-2025

AP ICET 2025 Final Phase Seat Allotment

11-Sep-2025

How To Register For AP ICET Counselling 2025?

Students can follow the steps given below to register for the AP ICET Counselling 2025:

  • Go to the official APSCHE website for counseling, icet-sche.aptonline.in, to begin the process.

  • After selecting the "Candidate Registration" tab, enter your date of birth and AP ICET hall ticket number to log in.

  • Complete the online application form with the necessary academic and personal information, then double-check your answers.

  • Upload all required files in the appropriate formats, including caste certificates and mark sheets.

  • Use a credit card, debit card, or net banking to pay the counseling registration cost online.

  • A confirmation will be sent to you as soon as the payment is successful. For future use, keep the payment reference ID handy.

  • Lastly, print a copy of your filled-out application for your files and future reference.

AP ICET Phase 2 Counselling 2025: Documents required

Applicants will be required to upload the following scanned certificates at the time of registration:

  • AP ICET 2025 hall ticket

  • AP ICET 2025 rank card

  • Transfer Certificate

  • Degree marks memos or consolidated marks memo

  • Degree provisional certificate

  • Intermediate marks memo or diploma marks memo

  • SSC or its equivalent marks memo

  • Study certificates from Class 9 to degree

  • Residence certificate

  • Residence certificate of either of the parents in AP for 10 years

  • Latest valid income certificate or ration card issued by the competent authority containing the name of the candidate

  • Caste certificate issued by competent authority in respect of SC, ST, BC

