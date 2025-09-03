AP ICET 2025: APSCHE Starts Second Phase Counselling at icet-sche.aptonline.in

AP ICET 2025: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has opened the final phase of AP ICET 2025 counseling registration on its official website, icet-sche.aptonline.in. This is the final opportunity for candidates to take part in the counseling process for admission to Andhra Pradesh colleges' MBA and MCA programs.

The official timetable states that the AP ICET web choices input will start on September 5, 2025. Registered applicants can select the districts, courses, and colleges of their choice at this time. On September 9, 2025, the results of the seat allocation will be made public. The distribution of seats will be determined by the candidates' scores, ICET rankings, and preferences. Shortlisted candidates must report to their designated college on the designated date after the results are released in order to finish the admissions requirements. This final phase is crucial for all remaining aspirants to secure a seat.