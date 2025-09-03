KMAT Mock Test 2025 Official Link Activate Soon, Test Begins Today; Details Here

KMAT Mock Test 2025 will be held on September 3 and 4, 2025. The official mock test link will soon be available on the KMAT website at kmatindia.com. Candidates who are planning to appear for the KMAT 2025 exam must take the mock test, as it is a mandatory step before the main exam.
The KMAT mock test helps students understand the exam pattern and gives them an experience similar to the real exam. It allows candidates to practice in an online test environment, learn how to move between questions, and understand the type of questions asked.
The main KMAT 2025 exam will be conducted on September 7, 2025, in an internet-based remote proctored mode. Taking the mock test is very important for better preparation and confidence before the actual exam. Check this article for complete details about KMAT Mock Test 2025.
Steps to Take the KMAT Mock Test 2025
KMAT Mock Test 2025 link will be available soon on the official website. Candidates must complete the mock test before appearing for the main exam. Check the following steps below to take the KMAT mock test:
-
Go to the official website at kmatindia.com
-
Click on the KMAT Mock Test 2025 link
-
Enter your Login ID and Password (Date of Birth)
-
Click on the Sign In button
-
Start and complete the KMAT mock test
KMAT 2025 Important Dates
Check the following table for KMAT 2025 Important dates:
|
Events
|
KMAT Dates 2025
|
KMAT Admit Card Release
|
02-Sep-2025
|
KMAT Mock Test 2025
|
03-Sep-2025
|
Last Date for Mock Test
|
04-Sep-2025
|
KMAT Exam 2025
|
07-Sep-2025
