What is Donald Trump's Approval Rating? Check Latest Poll Results and Public Opinion

As the United States grapples with the stormy political climate of 2025, Donald Trump’s approval ratings are a central issue of national discussion. As Trump enters the final days of his second term, he continues to draw views from different viewpoints, if not for the fiery approval polls just prior to the 2026 elections. Current polling demonstrates a clear diminishment towards Trump, as an overall approval rating is measured between 37% and 45% depending on the interface. And, while Trump’s base is strong with the Republican base, and is the only area of his majority approval rating is in criminal, Trump is losing even independents and moderates. In many ways, Trump's low measures in areas such as immigration and the economy add to the numbers. Taken together, they are indicative of Trump’s ongoing political strength and political problems for the 2026 midterm elections.

Several national surveys conducted in August 2025 provide one story. Trump's approval numbers are shrinking overall, but more significantly, they are polarized by party and issue. A Quinnipiac University survey found that only 37% of registered voters approve of Trump's job performance, while a majority do not approve. Alternatively, an AP-NORC survey expressed Trump's approval rating at a slightly higher rate, at 45%. The AP-NORC survey showed a majority support for Trump's job performance on issues related to crime at a rate of 53%, making crime one of the only policy areas in which Trump is receiving majority approval. A Reuters/Ipsos survey supported the overall trends in public opinion, showing 41% approve and 54% disapprove, and these estimates have been similar since early summer.

Trump Gains Approval on Crime Policy Amid Wider Public Discontent Despite national public unhappiness, Trump still sustains an incredible level of loyalty from Republican voters. Specifically, his approval in Republican circles is still above 80%, indicating that his base is strong. This loyalty may contribute to his still strong influence over the Republican Party and may explain why so many GOP lawmakers continue to publicly support him rather than break ranks with him. Yet apart from his base, Trump has serious headwinds. His approval rating among independents is below 40%, and it is in the single digits among Democrats. These divisions show how tribal American politics is continuing to evolve and highlight the challenges facing Trump in expanding his appeal. The Consistent Base in a Divided Nation