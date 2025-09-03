IBPS RRB Apply Online 2025, Direct Link
BSEB 10th Exam 2026 Registration Deadline Extended to September 15, Apply at biharboardonline.org

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sep 3, 2025, 13:29 IST

BSEB 10th exam 2026 registration deadline extended to September 15th. School heads must enter all required details and complete the application process at biharboardonline.org

BSEB 10th Exam 2026 Registration Deadline Extended to September 15
BSEB 10th Exam Registration: Bihar School Examination Board has extended the last date to apply for BSEB 10th exam 2026. As per the extended schedule, the last date to submit the applications is September 15, 2025. Candidates appearing for the BSEB 10th exam 2026 must complete their registration and submit the registration fee before the given deadline. 

The link to register for BSEB 10th exam 2026 is available on the official website biharboardonline.org. To apply candidates must visit the official website and login with the user id and password. The last date to submit the registration fee is September 12, 2025. The registration process has to be completed by the principals/ heads of schools for eligible candidates. 

BSEB 10th Exam 2026  Registration - Click Here

BSEB 10th Exam 2025 Steps to Register

Bihar Board class 10 exam 2026 registration link is available on the official website. School principal or head of schools must login using the user id and password to complete the registration process for the respective class 10 students. 

Step : Visit the official website of BSEB

Step 2: Click in the registration link

Step 3: Login with user id and password

Step 4: Complete the fee payment

Step 5: Add the students name 

Step 6: Fill in required details

Step 7: Save and submit

