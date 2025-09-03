BSEB 10th Exam 2026 Registration Deadline Extended to September 15, Apply at biharboardonline.org

BSEB 10th Exam Registration: Bihar School Examination Board has extended the last date to apply for BSEB 10th exam 2026. As per the extended schedule, the last date to submit the applications is September 15, 2025. Candidates appearing for the BSEB 10th exam 2026 must complete their registration and submit the registration fee before the given deadline.

The link to register for BSEB 10th exam 2026 is available on the official website biharboardonline.org. To apply candidates must visit the official website and login with the user id and password. The last date to submit the registration fee is September 12, 2025. The registration process has to be completed by the principals/ heads of schools for eligible candidates.

BSEB 10th Exam 2026 Registration - Click Here