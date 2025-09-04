BHU CUET UG 2025: Vacant Seats Registrations Begins Today at 6 PM on bhu.ac.in Details here

BHU CUET UG 2025: Banaras Hindu University (BHU) is starting registrations for its CUET UG spot round admissions today at 6 PM. The official websites, bhu.ac.in and bhucuet.samarth.edu.in, are where interested candidates can apply. The first round's seat allocation results will be released after 6 PM on September 8, and the registration period for this spot round will end on September 7.
Candidates who did not receive a seat in earlier rounds, students who missed the first counseling registrations, and students whose seats were previously canceled, withdrawn, or denied are all eligible to participate in this spot round. The spot round's open seat matrix has already been released by the institution, giving qualified applicants a chance to guarantee a slot in the BHU CUET UG 2025 admissions.
How To Apply For BHU CUET UG 2025 Spot Round Registrations?
Students can follow the steps given below to apply for the BHU CUET UG 2025 Spot Round Registrations:
Visit the official BHU admissions website, which is either bhu.ac.in or bhucuet.samarth.edu.in.
On the webpage, look for the specific registration link for the CUET UG 2025 Spot Round.
Enter your information, including your CUET UG application number and any other necessary personal data.
Send in your academic records, along with your CUET UG 2025 exam results.
Upload the required files in the format provided, including category certificates and mark sheets.
To complete your application, pay the Rs. 1000 non-refundable spot round registration fee.
Send in the filled-out application, and make a copy for your records and future use.
BHU CUET UG 2025 Spot Round Details
The BHU CUET UG 2025 spot round is now open for registration, but with specific eligibility rules. Applicants are not permitted to apply if they have already been accepted into an undergraduate program at BHU. Furthermore, there won't be a spot round for classes like BPA and BFA that call for a practical component.
In order to participate in this round, students who have been conditionally admitted and whose online portals are "frozen" are unable to withdraw or cancel their acceptance. The amount of seats available in a particular program, the candidate's merit rank for that course, and their choice for different faculties or colleges will all be taken into consideration when allocating seats.
