BHU CUET UG 2025: Vacant Seats Registrations Begins Today at 6 PM on bhu.ac.in Details here

BHU CUET UG 2025: Banaras Hindu University (BHU) is starting registrations for its CUET UG spot round admissions today at 6 PM. The official websites, bhu.ac.in and bhucuet.samarth.edu.in, are where interested candidates can apply. The first round's seat allocation results will be released after 6 PM on September 8, and the registration period for this spot round will end on September 7.

Candidates who did not receive a seat in earlier rounds, students who missed the first counseling registrations, and students whose seats were previously canceled, withdrawn, or denied are all eligible to participate in this spot round. The spot round's open seat matrix has already been released by the institution, giving qualified applicants a chance to guarantee a slot in the BHU CUET UG 2025 admissions.