UPSC NDA Admit Card 2025 OUT – Download NDA 2 Hall Ticket @ upsc.gov.in

UPSC NDA Admit Card 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the UPSC NDA Admit Card 2025 for the NDA & NA II Examination scheduled to be to conducted on September 14, 2025. Candidates who successfully registered can now download their e-Admit Card from the official UPSC website, upsconline.gov.in.

The NDA Admit Card contains important information such as exam centre details, reporting time, and candidate details. Continue reading this article for UPSC NDA Admit Card 2025 direct download link and steps to download the admit card from official website, upsc.gov.in UPSC NDA Admit Card 2025 OUT The UPSC NDA is now available for download on the official website of UPSC. This important document not only confirms candidates' eligibility to appear for the exam but also provides key details like exam centre, reporting time, and roll number. The UPSC Admit Card 2025 has been released on September 4, 2025 for candidates aiming to join the Indian Army, Navy, or Air Force through the prestigious National Defence Academy.

UPSC NDA Admit Card 2025 Link Active UPSC has activated the link to download the NDA 2 Admit Card 2025 from its official website, upsc.gov.in. The admit card is the mandatory document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID. Click on the direct link below to download the UPSC NDA Admit Card 2025. UPSC NDA Admit Card 2025 Active Link UPSC NDA Admit Card 2025: Overview The UPSC NDA 2 Admit Card 2025 has been released at upsc.gov.in. Candidates must download their hall ticket using their registration number and password. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 14, 2025. Check the table below for the UPSC NDA 2 Admit Card 2025. Feature Details Exam Name National Defence Academy & Naval Academy (NDA & NA) II Exam 2025 Conducting Body Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Admit Card Release Date September 4, 2025 NDA 2 Exam Date September 14, 2025 Admit Card Download Link UPSC e-Admit Card Portal Credentials Required Registration ID / Roll Number & Date of Birth Exam Mode Offline (OMR-based) Exam Sessions Two (Mathematics & General Ability Test) Total Marks 900 (Written) + 900 (SSB Interview) Official Website upsc.gov.in

How to Download the UPSC NDA 2 Admit Card 2025? Candidates can download the UPSC NDA Hall Ticket by clicking on the direct link above or they can follow the simple steps listed below Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in

On the homepage click on the link titled “e-Admit Card for NDA & NA II Examination 2025”.

Read the instructions carefully and click “Yes” to proceed.

Choose your preferred login method—Registration ID or Roll Number.

Enter your Date of Birth and captcha code.

Click “Submit” and your admit card will appear on the screen.

Download and print the admit card for future reference. Details Mentioned on NDA Admit Card 2025 Sarkari Result Before downloading the UPSC NDA Admit Card 2025 from an official website such as upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in. Check the list below for all details mentioned in UPSC NDA 2 Admit Card 2025

Candidate’s Name, Roll Number, Registration ID

Photograph and Signature

Exam Centre Address

Reporting Time and Session Details

Instructions for Exam Day NDA 2 Exam Date and Pattern - UPSC NDA 2 2025 The UPSC NDA 2 2025 exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 14, 2025 in two shifts. The shift 1 will be conducted for Mathematics and shift 2 will be conducted for General Ability Test. The exam will be conducted offline using OMR sheets. Candidates must carry their UPSC NDA 2 Admit Card and a valid photo ID to the centre. Check the details below. Subject Time Marks Mathematics Paper 10:00 AM - 12:30 PM 300 General Ability Test (GAT) 2:00 PM - 4:30 PM 600 What Documents Are Required to Carry Along with the UPSC NDA Admit Card? Candidates going to appear in the UPSC NDA 2 2025 exam must carry specific documents to get entry into the exam centre. The most important document is the UPSC NDA Admit Card 2025, which can be downloaded from upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic, or via updates on Sarkari Result NDA Admit Card portals. Along with the admit card, candidates must carry a valid photo ID proof—such as an Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, Passport, Driving Licence, or PAN Card.

If the photograph on the admit card is unclear or missing, UPSC mandates that candidates bring two passport-sized photographs with their name and date printed on them.