Who is Manju Sharma? Education Qualification and Professional Career of Poet Kumar Vishwas's Wife

Manju Sharma is a familiar name due to her intellectual abilities and career as well as being the wife of the famous Hindi poet and politician Kumar Vishwas. While Kumar Vishwas is famous for his literary skills and political activism, Manju Sharma has made a name for herself as an academician and former public servant. Manju Sharma: Education Qualification and Career Manju Sharma holds a Doctorate (PhD) in Geography and Master of Arts (MA) postgraduate. She studied with a focus on research, analytical skills, and extensive understanding of social and geographical studies. Her academic rigour helped her pursue a successful career in academics and public service. Professionally, Manju Sharma worked as an Associate Professor at MSJ Postgraduate College, Bharatpur, where she blended teaching and research abilities. Her area of work was geography in social and environmental context, guided students, and assisted in academic growth.

In 2020, Manju Sharma changed her professional trajectory to that of public administration as she was made a member of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC). She quit in 2025 under clouds of recruitment scams, not wanting to compromise her non-partisan stance and tarnish the image of the institution. Such detours aside, her career is an utterance of devotion towards education and welfare of the people. Apart from her position in government, Manju Sharma is an active supporter of NGOs that engage in women's literacy, health, and empowerment. She is a firm believer in the education of women and in women's independence. Kumar Vishwas: Poet, Lecturer, and Social Influencer Kumar Vishwas, formerly Vishwas Kumar Sharma, is a well-known Hindi poet, former lecturer, and politician. He was born on February 10, 1970, in Pilkhuwa, Uttar Pradesh. Initially, he graduated in engineering, but he later chose to follow his passion for Hindi literature, ultimately completing both his MA and PhD in the field.

Since 1994, Kumar Vishwas has served as a lecturer in Hindi literature, fostering a love for poetry and language among his students through his enthusiasm and dedication. His poetry recitals in Kavi Sammelans (poetry sessions) have earned him a huge following in India and around the world. Due to his capacity to alternate between humor, patriotism, and social comment, his poetry finds a strong appeal among Indian youths. Vishwas co-founded the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and was a practicing politician for a while, being involved with social activism and public discourse. Manju Sharma and Kumar Vishwas first met as colleagues teaching at a Rajasthan college in the mid-1990s. Their professional relationship quickly became a respectful and intellectually similar relationship. Coupled together, they are a mix of literary passion and academic dedication, motivating many individuals with their professional achievement and private life.