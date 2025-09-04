CDS Admit Card 2025 Out at upsconline.gov.in, Check Steps to Download UPSC CDS Admit Card PDF Here

UPSC CDS Admit Card 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), on September 04, 2025, has released the admit card of Combined Defence Services Exam I 20225 (CDS 1 2025)on upsconline.nic.in. Candidates who have applied successfully for UPSC CDS Recruitment 2025 can download UPSC Admit Card 2025 from the official website of UPSC upsc.gov.in. Candidates who have to appear in the exam scheduled on September 14, 2025 should take a printout of 'IMPORTANT INSTRUCTIONS TO THE CANDIDATE' before downloading the admit card and bring the same along with this at the exam hall.
Items Banned at Exam Centers: UPSC CDS
Candidates qualified for CDS exam should be aware of the prohibited items at exam centers as it can create troubles for them. Candidates are advised to go through the details of the banned items to the exam hall as carrying any restricted item will be treated as a serious violation of the exam guidelines issued by the Commission. Violation of any norms released by the Commission may lead to disciplinary measures, including disqualification from the examination or cancellation of candidature. You are advised to avoid these items to the exam centre given below-
- Mobile Phones
- Electronic Equipment/Programmable device (Smartwatches, Calculator, etc.)
- Storage media (Pendrive)
- Communication device (Bluetooth)
- Any Valuable/Costly items
How to Download UPSC CDS Admit Card 2025?
You can download the CDS Hall ticket after following the steps given below
Step 1: Go to the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in
Step 2: Click on ‘Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2025 and click on 'Download' and then on 'Click Here'
Step 3: Take a printout of the important instructions
Step 4: Enter either your 'UPSC CDS Registration Number' or ' UPSC CDS Roll Number' and ''Date of Birth'
Step 5: Download UPSC CDS 1 Admit Card 2025.
Important Instructions For UPSC CDS 1 Exam 2025
Candidates who are going to appear in the UPSC CDS 1 Exam 2025 exam should ensure that they have gone through the exam day guidelines before attempting the examination. Candidates should reach the exam centre before the reporting time in order to complete all the requirements of the exam. Candidates should adhere to these instructions and ensure a smooth and hassle-free exam experience-
Hall Ticket and ID Proof: You are advised to carry your admit cards and a valid photo ID i.e. (Voter ID, Aadhar, Driving Licence, Passport etc)
Avoid Prohibited Items: You should avoid items which are not allowed in exam centers including Mobile phone, smartwatches, earphones with other equipment.
OMR Instructions: Follow the proper guidelines during filling the OMR sheet in the same manner as mentioned in the instructions.
Seating Arrangement: Don't occupy the other seats in exam hall and sit only the assigned seat as your roll number/registration number.
