UPSC CMS Result 2025 Released at upsc.gov.in, Check July 20 Exam Result - Direct Link Here

UPSC CMS Result 2025 OUT: The Union Public Service Commission has released the result of the Combined Medical Services Examination 2025 on its official website-upsc.gov.in. All those candidates who appeared in the written exam held on July 20, 2025 can download the UPSC CMS Result by clicking on the result link available on the website.
The Union Public Service Commission has a Facilitation Counter at its campus. Candidates may obtain any information/clarification regarding their examination/result on working days between 10.00 A.M. to 5.00 P.M in person or over telephone Nos. (011)-23385271/23381125/23098543 from the counter.
UPSC CMS Result 2025 Download
The result pdf for UPSC CMS Result 2025 is available on the official website. Alternatively you can download the result directly through the link given below-
UPSC CMS Result 2025
|Download Link
How to Download UPSC CMS Result 2025 ?
The step-by-step procedure to download the result through the steps given below:
- Step 1: Visit the website of UPSC i.e. upsc.gov.in
- Step 2: Click on the result given on the website ‘Written Result: Combined Medical Services Examination, 2025’
- Step 3: Download the result PDF
- Step 4: Check the roll numbers
- Step 5: Take the printout of the result,
How to Check Roll Number in UPSC CMS Result 2025 ?
If you have appeared in the Combined Medical Services Examination 2025 exam, you can check your result status with the Combined Medical Services Examination 2025 PDF. To check your roll number in the result pdf, you can check your roll number easily by following the steps given below. First of all, download the result pdf, open the result on your laptop or computer and just the “Ctrl+F” shortcut, type your roll number/registration number, which is mentioned on your call letter. You can check your result easily without wondering how to search your roll number in a long pdf.
