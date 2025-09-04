UPSC CMS Result 2025 Released at upsc.gov.in, Check July 20 Exam Result - Direct Link Here

UPSC CMS Result 2025 OUT: The Union Public Service Commission has released the result of the Combined Medical Services Examination 2025 on its official website-upsc.gov.in. All those candidates who appeared in the written exam held on July 20, 2025 can download the UPSC CMS Result by clicking on the result link available on the website.

The Union Public Service Commission has a Facilitation Counter at its campus. Candidates may obtain any information/clarification regarding their examination/result on working days between 10.00 A.M. to 5.00 P.M in person or over telephone Nos. (011)-23385271/23381125/23098543 from the counter.

UPSC CMS Result 2025 Download

The result pdf for UPSC CMS Result 2025 is available on the official website. Alternatively you can download the result directly through the link given below-