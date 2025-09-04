RBSE Supplementary Result 2025: Rajasthan Board Class 10th, 12th Compartment Result Soon at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in; Check Date and Time here

RBSE Supplementary Result 2025: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is set to announce the supplementary exam results for classes 10 and 12 very soon. The official RBSE website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, will provide the results for students who took the compartment exams.
Using their logi information, particularly their exam roll number, students will be able to view and download their results. This outcome pertains to applicants who retook their main board exams. This gives students the chance to finish their coursework and go forward with their education without any more delays.
How to Download The RBSE Supplementary Result 2025?
Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the RBSE Supplementary Result 2025 Class 10 and 12:
-
Visit the official Rajasthan Board website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in to begin.
-
On the homepage, look for the "Results" section, then click the appropriate link.
-
Choose either "Class 10 Supplementary Result 2025" or a "Class 12 Supplementary Result 2025."
-
On the login screen, enter your exam roll number in the designated space.
-
To view your marksheet, click the "Submit" or "View Result" buttons.
-
Your overall status and subject-wise scores will be displayed on the screen along with your provisional result.
-
A copy of your result should be downloaded and saved for later use.
Rajasthan Board Supplementary Result 2025: Key Highlights
Students can check the table given below to see the important dates and events related to the Rajasthan Board Supplementary Result 2025:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Board name
|
Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE)
|
Exam Result name
|
RBSE Rajasthan Board Supplementary Result 2025
|
Official website
|
rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
|
RBSE supplementary result 2025 date and time
|
Anytime Soon
|
Credentials Required
|
Roll number
RBSE Result 2025 Supplementary Exam: Details Mentioned
Students will be able to check the following details in the RBSE result 2025 supplementary exam:
-
Name
-
Subjects appeared with their subject codes
-
Date of Birth
-
Roll number
-
Code of the Subjects
-
Total marks obtained
-
Class and Board name
-
Subject-wise marks obtained in theory as well as practical
-
Registration Number of the Students.
RBSE Supplementary Result 2025: Class 10 and 12 Grading System
The following table explains the grading system followed by RBSE to prepare Rajasthan Board class 10 and 12 results:
|
Marks Range
|
Grade Point
|
Grade
|
91-100
|
10
|
A1
|
81-90
|
9
|
A2
|
71-80
|
8
|
B1
|
61-70
|
7
|
B2
|
51-60
|
6
|
C1
|
41-50
|
5
|
C2
|
33-40
|
4
|
D
|
21-32
|
C
|
E1
|
00-20
|
C
|
E2
RBSE Supplementary Result 2025 Release Date
According to many media reports, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is anticipated to release the results of the supplementary exams for classes 10 and 12 at any time this week.
The precise time and date of the RBSE supplemental result 2025 release, however, have not yet been determined by the board. It is recommended that students routinely visit the official website and trustworthy news sources to stay informed. When the results are released, this will guarantee that they have the most recent details on how to view their results, which official websites to visit, and how to receive their provisional marksheet.
