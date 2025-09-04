RBSE Supplementary Result 2025: Rajasthan Board Class 10th, 12th Compartment Result Soon at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in; Check Date and Time here

RBSE Supplementary Result 2025: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is set to announce the supplementary exam results for classes 10 and 12 very soon. The official RBSE website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, will provide the results for students who took the compartment exams.

Using their logi information, particularly their exam roll number, students will be able to view and download their results. This outcome pertains to applicants who retook their main board exams. This gives students the chance to finish their coursework and go forward with their education without any more delays.

How to Download The RBSE Supplementary Result 2025?

Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the RBSE Supplementary Result 2025 Class 10 and 12: