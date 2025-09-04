CSIR NET Result 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the CSIR NET Final Result 2025 on its official portal, csirhrdg.res.in. Candidates who appeared for the CSIR UGC NET June 2025 exam can now check and download the result PDF. Applicants are advised to visit the portal regularly for the latest updates regarding the CSIR UGC NET Result 2025. This article provides the CSIR NET Final Result 2025 details, including download steps, result statistics, eligibility, and certificate validity. CSIR NET Final Result 2025 Out The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the CSIR NET Final Result 2025 on Thursday, 4th September 2025. The results have been published for the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research National Eligibility Test (CSIR NET), and candidates have been declared successful based on the notified eligibility criteria.

The Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2025 examination was conducted on 28th July 2025 (Monday) in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across 218 cities in two shifts. A total of 1,47,732 candidates appeared for the exam out of 1,95,241 registered candidates. This marks an impressive 75.7% attendance rate. The test was held for five major science subjects, with Life Sciences recording the highest number of registrations and participants. CSIR NET Final Result June 2025 Overview Candidates can check the key highlights of CSIR NET Final Result 2025 for June Session in the table below: Particulars Details Conducting Body National Testing Agency (NTA) Exam Name CSIR UGC NET 2025 Posts Junior Fellowship (JRF), Lectureship/Assistant Professor, and Ph.D. CSIR NET Exam Date 28th July 2025 (Monday) CSIR NET Scorecard Release 20th August 2025 CSIR NET Final Result Date 4th September 2025 Official Website csirnet.nta.ac.in

CSIR NET Final Result 2025 Download Link The CSIR NET Final Result 2025 for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June Examination has been released on the official website. Candidates can download the result PDF directly from the portal and check their qualifying status. Applicants need to search for their roll number in the published result list to know their rank. Click Here to Check CSIR NET Final Result 2025 CSIR NET 2025 Result Statistics The National Testing Agency (NTA) has also shared detailed exam statistics. According to the official data, a total of 1,95,241 candidates registered for the CSIR NET 2025 exam, while 1,47,732 candidates appeared for the test. These statistics highlight the strong participation rate of candidates across the country. Candidates can check the detailed category-wise result distribution in the table below:

Category Fellowship / Eligibility Number of Candidates Category 1 JRF (NET) CSIR 984 JRF-CSIR 9 Earth Science JRF (NET) MoES 25 JRF (NET) UGC 1,866 JRF-UGC 9 Subtotal (Category 1) — 2,893 Category 2 Eligible for Assistant Professor & Ph.D. Admission 2,886 Category 3 Eligible for Ph.D. Admission Only 9,232 Grand Total — 15,011 How to Check CSIR NET Final Result 2025? Candidates can download their CSIR NET Result 2025 online by following these steps: Step 1: Visit the official website, csirhrdg.res.in. Step 2: Click on the link “Joint CSIR-UGC NET Result June-2025.” Step 3: The CSIR NET Final Result 2025 PDF will be displayed on the screen. Step 4: Download and save the PDF for future use. Also Check: CSIR NET Cut Off 2025