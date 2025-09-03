RRB Railway Teacher City Slip 2025 Out: Check Exam City, Shift Details & Admit Card Date Now

RRB Railway Teacher Exam City intimation Slip 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB Railway Teacher Exam City Intimation 2025 for candidates appearing under CEN No. 07/2024. This city slip is an important pre-admit card document that informs candidates about their exam city, shift timing, and reporting schedule so that candidates can make travel arrangements well ahead of the release of the actual admit card.

With the RRB Teacher Recruitment 2025 Exam Date confirmed and the exam to be conducted from 10th to 12th September 2025, candidates must download their city intimation slip to plan travel and logistics efficiently. This article provides a direct link to download city intimation slip as well as steps to download the city slip and what to expect next. RRB Railway Teacher City Intimation Slip 2025: Overview

The RRB Railway Teacher Exam City slip is not the admit card and it’s a preliminary notification to help candidates to learn about their city of examination so that they can make travel arrangements for the exam day. Check the table below for RRB Teacher City Intimation Slip 2025 Key Highlights Feature Details RRB Railway Teacher Exam Date 10th to 12th September 2025 City Intimation Slip Release 3 September 2025 Posts Covered PGT, TGT, Assistant Mistress, Music/Dance Mistress, Lab Assistant, etc. Mode of Exam Computer-Based Test (CBT) Official Website rrbcdg.gov.in Login Credentials Required Registration Number & Date of Birth RRB Teacher Admit Card 2025 Available from 6th September 2025 Railway Teacher City Intimation Slip 2025: Direct Link

The Railway Teacher City Intimation Slip 2025 has officially been released by RRB for candidates appearing under CEN No. 07/2024 containing details such as exam city, shift timing to help candidates to plan their travel arrangements. Candidates can click on the direct link to download the city slip from the official RRB regional website. RRB Railway Teacher City Intimation Slip 2025 Click Here How to Download RRB Railway Teacher Exam City Slip 2025 Candidates can click on the RRB Railway Teacher Exam City Slip 2025 by clicking on the direct link below or they can follow the simple steps listed belew Visit the official RRB website: rrbcdg.gov.in

On the homepage click on the link titled “CEN 07/2024 – Exam City Intimation Slip”

Now enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth

Submit and view your city slip

Download and save a copy for reference