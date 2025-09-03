Teachers Day 2025: National Teachers Award Out; Check Full List

The National Teachers' Awards 2025 winners have been revealed by the Ministry of Education. A total of 45 teachers nationwide have been chosen for their outstanding contributions to education. The awards ceremony will take place on September 5, i.e., on Teachers' Day.

What is the Criteria of Selection?

According to the Ministry, the teachers were selected at the district, state, and federal levels via an open, three-phase online procedure. Their creative teaching strategies, commitment, and contribution to raising educational standards served as the basis for their selection.