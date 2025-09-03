Teachers Day 2025: National Teachers Award Out; Check Full List

The National Teachers' Awards 2025 winners have been revealed by the Ministry of Education. A total of 45 teachers nationwide have been chosen for their outstanding contributions to education. The awards ceremony will take place on September 5, i.e., on Teachers' Day.
What is the Criteria of Selection?
According to the Ministry, the teachers were selected at the district, state, and federal levels via an open, three-phase online procedure. Their creative teaching strategies, commitment, and contribution to raising educational standards served as the basis for their selection.
Total number of teachers honored: 45
Male Teachers: 24
Female Teachers: 21
27 states, seven union territories, and six national organizations are represented in this award selection.
States with Highest Representation
The following Indian states have the highest representation in the National Teachers Awards 2025:
|
State
|
Number of Teachers
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
2
|
Maharashtra
|
2
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
2
|
Bihar
|
2
|
Gujarat
|
2
The recognition of these educators highlights that teachers from various parts of the country were acknowledged for their contributions.
Teachers Award List 2025 Full List
The National Teachers' Awards 2025 have been declared by the Ministry of Education, honoring forty-five exceptional educators from all around India.
|
S. No.
|
Name
|
State/ UT
|
School Name
|
1.
|
Madabathula Thirumala Sridevi
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Pandit Nehru MPL HS 17 Ward
|
2.
|
Kandhan Kumaresan
|
Andaman & Nicobar
|
Govt. Model Senior Secondary School Aberdeen
|
3.
|
Nang Ekthani Mounglang
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
Govt. Sec. School Pachin
|
4.
|
Debajit Ghosh
|
Assam
|
Namsang TE Model School
|
5.
|
Sonia Vikas Kapoor
|
Atomic Energy Education Society
|
Atomic Energy Central School No.2
|
6.
|
Kumari Nidhi
|
Bihar
|
Primary School Suhagi
|
7.
|
Dilip Kumar
|
Bihar
|
Lalit Narayan Laxmi Narayan Project Girls High School
|
8.
|
Revathy Parameswaran
|
CBSE
|
P S Senior Secondary School
|
9.
|
Parveen Kumari
|
Chandigarh
|
Government Girls Model Senior Secondary School
|
10.
|
Dr Pragya Singh
|
Chhattisgarh
|
Govt. Middle School Hanoda Durg
|
11.
|
Ms. Madhurima Acharya
|
CISCE
|
Delhi Public School Newtown
|
12.
|
Bhaviniben Dineshbhai Desai
|
Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu
|
GUPS Bhensroad
|
13.
|
Awadhesh Kumar Jha
|
Delhi
|
Sarvodaya Co-Ed Vidyalaya Sector-8 Rohini
|
14.
|
Vilas Ramnath Satarkar
|
Goa
|
Dr. K.B. Hedgewar High School Cujira Bambolim Goa
|
15.
|
Hirenkumar Hasmukhbhai Sharma
|
Gujarat
|
Primary School Vavdi
|
16.
|
Hitesh Kumar Pravinchandra Bhundiya
|
Gujarat
|
Shri Swaminarayan Gurukul Vidyalaya
|
17.
|
Sunita
|
Haryana
|
PM SHRI GGSSS Sonepat Murthal Adda (3490)
|
18.
|
Shashi Paul
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
Govt. Model Centre Primary School Shamror
|
19.
|
Kuldeep Gupta
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
Govt. Higher Secondary School Jindrah
|
20.
|
Shweta Sharma
|
Jharkhand
|
Govt. M.S. Vivekanand
|
21.
|
Madhusudan K S
|
Karnataka
|
Government Higher Primary School Hinakal
|
22.
|
Tarun Kumar Dash
|
Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan
|
PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya Koraput
|
23.
|
Kishorkumar M S
|
Kerala
|
Government Vocational Higher Secondary School
|
24.
|
Ibrahim S
|
Lakshadweep
|
Govt. Junior Basic School Moola Androth
|
25.
|
Bherulal Osara
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Govt. EPES M.S. Kheriya Susner
|
26.
|
Sheela Patel
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
PS Devran Tapriya Pathariya Damoh
|
27.
|
Dr Shaikh Mohammad Waquioddin Shaikh Hamidoddin
|
Maharashtra
|
Zilla Parishad High School Ardhapur
|
28.
|
Dr. Sandipan Gurunath Jagdale
|
Maharashtra
|
Dayanand College of Arts Latur
|
29.
|
Koijam Machasana
|
Manipur
|
Ghari Upper Primary School
|
30.
|
Dr. Heipor Uni Bang
|
Meghalaya
|
K.B. Memorial Secondary School Wapung
|
31.
|
Peleno Petenilhu
|
Nagaland
|
John Govt. Higher Secondary School Viswema
|
32.
|
Santosh Kumar Chaurasia
|
Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti
|
PM SHRI School Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Salora Dist Korba
|
33.
|
Basanta Kumar Rana
|
Odisha
|
Govt. NUPS Kondel
|
34.
|
V Rex Alias Radhakrishnan
|
Puducherry
|
Thillaiyadi Valliammai Government High School
|
35.
|
Narinder Singh
|
Punjab
|
Government Primary School Jandiali
|
36.
|
Neelam Yadav
|
Rajasthan
|
GGSSS Tapukada
|
37.
|
Dr Pramod Kumar
|
Sainik School
|
Sainik School Nalanda
|
38.
|
Karma Tempo Ethenpa
|
Sikkim
|
PM SHRI Mangan SSS
|
39.
|
Vijayalakshmi V
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Bharathiyar Centenary Government Girls Higher Secondary School
|
40.
|
Maram Pavithra
|
Telangana
|
ZPHS Penpahad
|
41.
|
Bidisha Majumder
|
Tripura
|
Hariananda English Medium H.S. School
|
42.
|
Madhurima Tiwari
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
PM SHRI Composite Vidyalaya Rani Karnawati
|
43.
|
Ram Lal Singh Yadav
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
U.P.S. Badawapur
|
44.
|
Manjubala
|
Uttarakhand
|
GPS Chyurani
|
45.
|
Tanusree Das
|
West Bengal
|
Kuchlachati Primary School
These educators, who represent different states, union territories, and organizations, were chosen following a fair three-stage procedure in recognition of their outstanding contributions to education.
