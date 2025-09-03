IBPS RRB Apply Online 2025, Direct Link
Teachers Day 2025: National Teachers Award Out; Check Full List

By Vidhee Tripathi
Sep 3, 2025, 19:53 IST

Discover the National Teachers' Awards 2025 full list of 45 winners. Learn about the selection process that honored top educators for their innovative teaching methods, and see which states had the highest representation.

The National Teachers' Awards 2025 winners have been revealed by the Ministry of Education. A total of 45  teachers nationwide have been chosen for their outstanding contributions to education. The awards ceremony will take place on September 5, i.e., on Teachers' Day.

On September 5, 2025, as part of the festivities for Teachers' Day, the award ceremony will take place. The Ministry of Education hosts this event annually to honor the top teachers in the country.

What is the Criteria of Selection?

According to the Ministry, the teachers were selected at the district, state, and federal levels via an open, three-phase online procedure. Their creative teaching strategies, commitment, and contribution to raising educational standards served as the basis for their selection.

  • Total number of teachers honored: 45

  • Male Teachers: 24

  • Female Teachers: 21

27 states, seven union territories, and six national organizations are represented in this award selection.

States with Highest Representation

The following Indian states have the highest representation in the National Teachers Awards 2025:

State

Number of Teachers

Uttar Pradesh

2

Maharashtra

2

Madhya Pradesh

2

Bihar

2

Gujarat

2

The recognition of these educators highlights that teachers from various parts of the country were acknowledged for their contributions.

Teachers Award List 2025 Full List

The National Teachers' Awards 2025 have been declared by the Ministry of Education, honoring forty-five exceptional educators from all around India. 

S. No.

Name

State/ UT

School Name

1.

Madabathula Thirumala Sridevi

Andhra Pradesh

Pandit Nehru MPL HS 17 Ward

2.

Kandhan Kumaresan

Andaman & Nicobar

Govt. Model Senior Secondary School Aberdeen

3.

Nang Ekthani Mounglang

Arunachal Pradesh

Govt. Sec. School Pachin

4.

Debajit Ghosh

Assam

Namsang TE Model School

5.

Sonia Vikas Kapoor

Atomic Energy Education Society

Atomic Energy Central School No.2

6.

Kumari Nidhi

Bihar

Primary School Suhagi

7.

Dilip Kumar

Bihar

Lalit Narayan Laxmi Narayan Project Girls High School

8.

Revathy Parameswaran

CBSE

P S Senior Secondary School

9.

Parveen Kumari

Chandigarh

Government Girls Model Senior Secondary School

10.

Dr Pragya Singh

Chhattisgarh

Govt. Middle School Hanoda Durg

11.

Ms. Madhurima Acharya

CISCE

Delhi Public School Newtown

12.

Bhaviniben Dineshbhai Desai

Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu

GUPS Bhensroad

13.

Awadhesh Kumar Jha

Delhi

Sarvodaya Co-Ed Vidyalaya Sector-8 Rohini

14.

Vilas Ramnath Satarkar

Goa

Dr. K.B. Hedgewar High School Cujira Bambolim Goa

15.

Hirenkumar Hasmukhbhai Sharma

Gujarat

Primary School Vavdi

16.

Hitesh Kumar Pravinchandra Bhundiya

Gujarat

Shri Swaminarayan Gurukul Vidyalaya

17.

Sunita

Haryana

PM SHRI GGSSS Sonepat Murthal Adda (3490)

18.

Shashi Paul

Himachal Pradesh

Govt. Model Centre Primary School Shamror

19.

Kuldeep Gupta

Jammu & Kashmir

Govt. Higher Secondary School Jindrah

20.

Shweta Sharma

Jharkhand

Govt. M.S. Vivekanand

21.

Madhusudan K S

Karnataka

Government Higher Primary School Hinakal

22.

Tarun Kumar Dash

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan

PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya Koraput

23.

Kishorkumar M S

Kerala

Government Vocational Higher Secondary School

24.

Ibrahim S

Lakshadweep

Govt. Junior Basic School Moola Androth

25.

Bherulal Osara

Madhya Pradesh

Govt. EPES M.S. Kheriya Susner

26.

Sheela Patel

Madhya Pradesh

PS Devran Tapriya Pathariya Damoh

27.

Dr Shaikh Mohammad Waquioddin Shaikh Hamidoddin

Maharashtra

Zilla Parishad High School Ardhapur

28.

Dr. Sandipan Gurunath Jagdale

Maharashtra

Dayanand College of Arts Latur

29.

Koijam Machasana

Manipur

Ghari Upper Primary School

30.

Dr. Heipor Uni Bang

Meghalaya

K.B. Memorial Secondary School Wapung

31.

Peleno Petenilhu

Nagaland

John Govt. Higher Secondary School Viswema

32.

Santosh Kumar Chaurasia

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti

PM SHRI School Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Salora Dist Korba

33.

Basanta Kumar Rana

Odisha

Govt. NUPS Kondel

34.

V Rex Alias Radhakrishnan

Puducherry

Thillaiyadi Valliammai Government High School

35.

Narinder Singh

Punjab

Government Primary School Jandiali

36.

Neelam Yadav

Rajasthan

GGSSS Tapukada

37.

Dr Pramod Kumar

Sainik School

Sainik School Nalanda

38.

Karma Tempo Ethenpa

Sikkim

PM SHRI Mangan SSS

39.

Vijayalakshmi V

Tamil Nadu

Bharathiyar Centenary Government Girls Higher Secondary School

40.

Maram Pavithra

Telangana

ZPHS Penpahad

41.

Bidisha Majumder

Tripura

Hariananda English Medium H.S. School

42.

Madhurima Tiwari

Uttar Pradesh

PM SHRI Composite Vidyalaya Rani Karnawati

43.

Ram Lal Singh Yadav

Uttar Pradesh

U.P.S. Badawapur

44.

Manjubala

Uttarakhand

GPS Chyurani

45.

Tanusree Das

West Bengal

Kuchlachati Primary School

These educators, who represent different states, union territories, and organizations, were chosen following a fair three-stage procedure in recognition of their outstanding contributions to education.

