NATA Registration 2023 for Test 3 Ends Tomorrow, Apply at nata.in

NATA Registration 2023: The Council of Architecture will close the registration window for National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) Test 3 tomorrow: June 26, 2023, up to 8.00 PM. Candidates who wish to appear in the test must apply on the official website: nata.in. They can get the direct link for registration, and steps to apply here.

According to the official schedule, NATA 2023 test 3 will be conducted on July 9, 2023. The council has already administered 2 phases of NATA. After the closure of the registration window, candidates can make necessary modifications to their application form between June 25 and 27, 2023.

NATA Test 3 Registration 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to apply for phase 3 is given below:

NATA Registration 2023 Official Link Click Here

How to Apply for NATA 2023 Test 3?

Check out the below-mentioned steps to apply for the exam:

Step 1: Visit the official website: nata.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the NATA registration 2023 link

Step 3: Complete registration and login

Step 4: Now, fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload relevant documents and pay the fee

Step 6: Submit the application form and take a printout

NATA 2023: Check Admit Card & Exam Date

The Council of Architecture will release the NATA admit card on July 5, 2023. The exam will be conducted on July 9, 2023, in two sessions. Session 1 will be held from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm (180 mins/ 3.0 hours) whereas, ]session 2 will be conducted from 2.30 pm – 5.30 pm (180 mins/ 3.0 hours).

