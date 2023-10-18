  1. Home
  2. News
  3. NEET BDS, BSc Nursing 2023 Stray Vacancy Result Out at mcc.nic.in, Get PDF Here

NEET BDS, BSc Nursing 2023 Stray Vacancy Result Out at mcc.nic.in, Get PDF Here

NEET UG Stray Vacancy Round 2023: MCC has issued the provisional seat allotment result for the NEET UG BDS, BSc Nursing 2023 stray vacancy round today: October 18, 2023. Medical aspirants can download the seat allotment result at mcc.nic.in. Get the pdf here

jagran josh
Updated: Oct 18, 2023 16:46 IST
NEET UG Stray Vacancy Round 2023
NEET UG Stray Vacancy Round 2023

NEET UG Stray Vacancy Round 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the provisional seat allotment result for the NEET UG BDS, BSc Nursing 2023 stray vacancy round today: October 18, 2023, in online mode. Medical aspirants who have registered for the counselling round can check and download the seat allotment result through the official website - mcc.nic.in.

As per the released notice, any discrepancy in the result may be immediately informed to MCC of DGHS upto 10 am of October 19, 2023, through email on the Email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com. The reporting is expected to start from 12:00 noon of 19.10.2023 after the declaration of the final result, the official notice said.

NEET UG Stray Vacancy Provisional Seat Allotment Result 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

Check the official notice here

NEET UG 2023 Stray Vacancy Round Dates

Candidates can check the dates related to the MCC NEET UG counselling 2023 stray vacancy round in the table mentioned below:

Events

Dates

NEET UG BDS, BDc Nursing provisional seat allotment result 

October 18, 2023

Publication of final seat allotment result 

October 19, 2023

Report to the allotted college

October 20 to 24, 2023

Check the official schedule here

Details mentioned on the NEET UG stray vacancy round 2023 provisional seat allotment result

The NEET UG seat allocation result pdf comprises of the below-given details.

  • Serial number
  • Rank
  • Allotted quota
  • Allotted institute
  • Course
  • Allotted category
  • Candidate's category
  • Remarks

How to download NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result pdf online?

Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to check and download the seat allocation status of NEET UG counselling 2023 in online mode.

Step 1: Go to the official website - mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Now, click on the direct link to download the MCC NEET PG 2023 stray round provisional seat allotment result pdf available on the screen

Step 3: Click on the seat allotment result pdf 

Step 4: Go through the details mentioned on it and download the pdf file for future reference

Also Read: UP NEET Seat Allotment Result 2023 Announced for Stray Vacancy Round, Check PG Admission Guidelines PDF Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023