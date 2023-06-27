NIOS Stream 2 Admission 2023 Application Last Date Extended; Check Required Documents

NIOS Stream 2 Admission 2023: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has extended the last date for online admission of Stream 2 for the academic session 2023-34. Now, candidates can apply for NIOS admission 2023 till July 31, 2023, on the official website: nios.ac.in. They can check out the list of required documents and steps to apply for admission here.

The official notification reads, “The last date for Online Admission of Stream-2 for academic session 2023-24 has been extended up to 31st July 2023.” Students must have completed Classes 8, 9, or 10 or have failed Class 10 in order to enrol in secondary school. The minimum age requirement is 14 years old. Senior secondary admission requirements include Class 12 passing for improvement and a minimum age of 15 years. Admission is valid for 5 years from the year of registration.

In the NIOS board, students can receive credit transfer for up to four NIOS old students and up to two subjects from other recognised boards like the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the Council of Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), the UP Board, and all other government recognised and approved boards.

Documents Required for NIOS Stream 2 Admission 2023

Check out the list of prescribed documents to be uploaded here:

Original scanned copy of failed mark sheet issued by the Board.

Disability certificate.

Ex-serviceman certificate.

Caste certificate (if applicable)

Passport size photograph and signature

Valid ID proof

Class 8 Mark sheet or Self Certificate (for secondary course)

Class 10th Marksheet/Certificate (for senior secondary course)

DOB proof

Residence proof

How to Apply for NIOS Stream 2 Admission 2023?

Candidates can check out the below steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website: sdmis.nios.ac.in

Step 2: Under the admission tab, click on academic and choose stream 2

Step 3: Enter the required details and select the preferred course

Step 4: Upload the necessary documents and pay required fee

Step 5: Submit the application form

Step 6: Keep a hard copy for future reference

