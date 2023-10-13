NTA SWAYAM July 2023 Registration Starts, Get Direct Link Here

NTA SWAYAM July 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration process for the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) July 2023 semester exam in online mode. Students who are interested can apply for NTA SWAYAM July 2023 by filling out the registration form through the official website - swayam.nta.ac.in.

As per the released schedule, the last date to register for the exam is October 30, 2023, while candidates can submit the prescribed fees by October 31, 2023. They can click on the direct link provided below to complete the registrations.

As per the given schedule, the examination authority will open the application correction window from November 1 to 3, 2023. The National Testing Agency will conduct the SWAYAM July semester exam on November 30, December 1 and 2, 2023.

NTA SWAYAM July 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

Check the official notice here

How to fill out the NTA SWAYAM July 2023 registration form?

Candidates interested in applying for the NTA SWAYAM July 2023 exams can follow the steps that are mentioned below to complete the registration.



Step 1: Visit the official website - swayam.nta.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to register for the NTA SWAYAM July semester exam 2023 available on the homepage

Step 3: A new login page will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Enter all the details as required

Step 5: Upload the valid documents and make the payment of the registration fee

Step 6: Submit the details and download the application confirmation page for future use

