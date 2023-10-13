CBSE Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship 2023 Registration Begin, Check Last Date To Apply Here

CBSE CSSS 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started accepting applications for the Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship for College and University Students (CSSS) today: October 13, 2023, in online mode. Students who are interested in applying for the scholarship can visit the national scholarship portal - scholarships.gov.in.

As per the given schedule, the last date to register for this CSSS scholarship is December 31, 2023. As per the official notice, all the Nodal officers of the Institute are requested for timely verification (verify/defect/reject) of the online applications at their institute login.



CBSE CSSS Scholarship Registrations 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

Check the guidelines here

Who is eligible for CBSE CSSS scholarship 2023?

Interested students can check the eligibility criteria for the CBSE Centre Sector Scheme of Scholarship for College and University Students given below:



Students who are above the 80th percentile of successful candidates in the relevant stream from a particular Board of Examination in Class XII

Pursuing regular courses (not correspondence or distance mode)

Having a family income of less than Rs. 4.5 lakh per annum

Not receiving any other scholarship or fee reimbursement of any kind

Diploma students not eligible under the scheme

Documents required for CBSE CSSS Scholarship Scheme 2023

Before registering on the National Scholarship Portal, students are advised to keep the following documents ready with them.

Bank passbook

Aadhaar card number

Parental income certificate

A valid mobile number

An e-mail ID

Caste certificate wherever required

Disability certificate wherever required

How to register for CBSE CSSS Scholarship 2023?

Students can follow the below-given steps to know how to register for the CBSE CSSS scholarship 2023 in online mode.

Step 1: Visit the official website of NSP - scholarships.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to register for the CBSE CSSS scholarship scheme 2023

Step 3: Enter all the details as asked

Step 4: Submit the application form and download it for future use

Also Read: JK NEET MDS 2023 Mop up Round Counselling From October 15, Check Details Here

