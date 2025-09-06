Lunar Eclipse on 7 September 2025: Why this 'Blood Moon', One of the Longest in 10 years? Know Here

A rare and stunning celestial event is coming on the night of 7 September 2025. It's a total lunar eclipse, also known as a Blood Moon. During this eclipse, the Moon will pass through Earth's shadow and turn a deep red-orange colour. This happens because sunlight bends through Earth's atmosphere, scattering blue light and letting red light reach the Moon. This eclipse is special—it will be one of the longest in a decade, with 82 minutes of totality. The entire event will last over five hours, providing skywatchers with ample time to enjoy it. The Blood Moon will be clearly visible from India, including cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Bengaluru. It will also be seen across Asia, Australia, eastern Africa, and parts of Europe. No special equipment is needed. Just look up at the sky and enjoy this rare and beautiful show.

What Is a Lunar Eclipse and Why Is It Called a Blood Moon? A lunar eclipse happens when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon, casting a shadow on the Moon. This can only occur during a full moon, when all three celestial bodies are perfectly aligned. The Moon moves through Earth’s shadow, which has two parts: the penumbra (lighter outer shadow) and the umbra (darker central shadow). When the Moon passes fully into the umbra, we get a total lunar eclipse. During this phase, the Moon doesn’t go completely dark. Instead, it turns a reddish or coppery color, which is why it’s called a Blood Moon. This dramatic hue is caused by Rayleigh scattering—the same effect that makes sunsets red. As sunlight passes through Earth’s atmosphere, blue light is scattered, and red light bends around the Earth, reaching the Moon and giving it that eerie glow.

When Will the 2025 Lunar Eclipse Occur? The total lunar eclipse of 2025, also known as the Blood Moon, will occur overnight on September 7–8. Here’s a breakdown of the key timings in India Standard Time (IST): Penumbral eclipse begins: 8:58 PM on September 7

Partial eclipse begins: 9:57 PM

Total eclipse begins (Blood Moon phase): 11:00 PM

Maximum eclipse: 11:41 PM

Total eclipse ends: 12:22 AM on September 8

Partial eclipse ends: 1:26 AM

Penumbral eclipse ends: 2:25 AM

Visibility: This eclipse will be visible across Asia, Australia, Europe, and Africa, with India getting a full view from start to finish. Sadly, folks in the Americas will miss out this time around. Where Will the Blood Moon Be Visible on 7 September? The Blood Moon on September 7–8, 2025—a stunning total lunar eclipse—will be visible to billions of people across the globe, but not everywhere. Here's a breakdown of where you can catch this celestial show:

Best Visibility Regions These areas will see the entire eclipse, including the dramatic red phase: Asia: India, China, Japan, Southeast Asia

Australia: Especially Western Australia

Africa: Most of the continent

Europe: Eastern and Central Europe will see it near moonrise Partial or Limited Visibility These regions will see parts of the eclipse, depending on moonrise or moonset: Eastern Europe & New Zealand: May catch the eclipse during moonrise or moonset

Western Canada & Alaska: Might glimpse the tail end near moonset Not Visible Unfortunately, the eclipse will not be visible in: Most of North America, including the continental United States

South America, especially the eastern regions However, skywatchers in the Americas can still enjoy the event via live streams from observatories and astronomy groups.

Pro Tip No special gear needed—just clear skies and a good view of the horizon. For photography buffs, this eclipse will last 82 minutes of totality, offering plenty of time to capture that crimson glow. Why Is This Eclipse One of the Longest in 10 Years? The September 7–8, 2025 lunar eclipse is one of the longest in a decade because of a perfect cosmic alignment and some orbital quirks that stretch the duration of totality to a remarkable 82 minutes. Here's why this one stands out: Why It's So Long Moon near apogee: The Moon will be close to its apogee, the farthest point from Earth in its orbit. That means it moves more slowly across the sky, taking longer to pass through Earth’s shadow.

Deep path through the umbra: The Moon will travel almost centrally through Earth’s umbra (the darkest part of the shadow), maximising the time it stays fully eclipsed.

Favourable geometry: The alignment between the Sun, Earth, and Moon is nearly perfect, allowing for a longer total eclipse phase.