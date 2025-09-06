UP BEd JEE 2025: Round 2 Counselling Seat Allotment Result and Merge List OUT; Details Here

UP BEd JEE 2025: The Uttar Pradesh BEd Joint Entrance Exam (UP BEd JEE) 2025 has shared the Round 2 seat allotment and merge results on 5 September. Students who joined the second round of counselling can now check their seats on the official website and follow the admission steps.
Round 2 is very important for students who did not get a seat in the first round or wanted a better option. The merge process adds back all the empty seats from earlier rounds so that every student gets a fair chance.
UP BEd JEE Counselling 2025: Key Highlights
Check the following table for the UP BEd JEE Counselling 2025 details:
|
Details
|
Information
|
Exam Name
|
Uttar Pradesh BEd Joint Entrance Exam (UP BEd JEE) 2025
|
Round 2 Result Date
|
5 September 2025
|
Result Status
|
Round 2 Seat Allotment & Merge Results Released
|
Why Round 2 is Important?
|
For students who did not get a seat in Round 1 or wanted an upgrade
|
Merge Process
|
Adds back all empty seats from earlier rounds for fair allocation
|
Official Document
|
UP BEd JEE Counselling Schedule PDF
Steps to Check UP BEd JEE Counselling Round II Seat Allotment
Students can follow the given steps to check the UP BEd JEE Counselling Round II Seat Allotment Result:
-
Go to the UP BEd JEE counselling website.
-
Enter your registration number and password to open your dashboard.
-
Click on “Round 2 Seat Allotment” and download the allotment letter (PDF). Print it if you can.
-
Pay the fee before the last date. Save the payment receipt.
-
Visit the college with original documents and photocopies for verification.
