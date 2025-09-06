UP BEd JEE 2025: Round 2 Counselling Seat Allotment Result and Merge List OUT; Details Here

UP BEd JEE 2025: The Uttar Pradesh BEd Joint Entrance Exam (UP BEd JEE) 2025 has shared the Round 2 seat allotment and merge results on 5 September. Students who joined the second round of counselling can now check their seats on the official website and follow the admission steps.

Round 2 is very important for students who did not get a seat in the first round or wanted a better option. The merge process adds back all the empty seats from earlier rounds so that every student gets a fair chance.

Click Here: UP BEd JEE Counselling Schedule PDF

UP BEd JEE Counselling 2025: Key Highlights

Check the following table for the UP BEd JEE Counselling 2025 details: