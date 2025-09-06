NIRF 2025 Rankings Released for Top Colleges
UP BEd JEE 2025: Round 2 Counselling Seat Allotment Result and Merge List OUT; Details Here

Sep 6, 2025, 11:16 IST

UP BEd JEE 2025: The UP BEd JEE 2025 Round 2 seat allotment and merge results were released on 5 September. Students can check their seats on the official portal, download the allotment letter, pay the admission fee, and report to their allotted college with documents. The merge process ensures vacant seats are fairly reallocated, giving every student a better chance.

UP BEd JEE 2025: The Uttar Pradesh BEd Joint Entrance Exam (UP BEd JEE) 2025 has shared the Round 2 seat allotment and merge results on 5 September. Students who joined the second round of counselling can now check their seats on the official website and follow the admission steps.

Round 2 is very important for students who did not get a seat in the first round or wanted a better option. The merge process adds back all the empty seats from earlier rounds so that every student gets a fair chance.

Click Here: UP BEd JEE Counselling Schedule PDF

UP BEd JEE Counselling 2025: Key Highlights

Check the following table for the UP BEd JEE Counselling 2025 details:

Details

Information

Exam Name

Uttar Pradesh BEd Joint Entrance Exam (UP BEd JEE) 2025

Round 2 Result Date

5 September 2025

Result Status

Round 2 Seat Allotment & Merge Results Released

Why Round 2 is Important?

For students who did not get a seat in Round 1 or wanted an upgrade

Merge Process

Adds back all empty seats from earlier rounds for fair allocation

Official Document

UP BEd JEE Counselling Schedule PDF

Steps to Check UP BEd JEE Counselling Round II Seat Allotment 

Students can follow the given steps to check the UP BEd JEE Counselling Round II Seat Allotment Result:

  • Go to the UP BEd JEE counselling website.

  • Enter your registration number and password to open your dashboard.

  • Click on “Round 2 Seat Allotment” and download the allotment letter (PDF). Print it if you can.

  • Pay the fee before the last date. Save the payment receipt.

  • Visit the college with original documents and photocopies for verification.

