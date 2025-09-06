President Donald Trump’s second term is already reshaping the U.S. economy by taking a lot of measures in education, investments, and foreign deals. The White House, with Donald Trump's collaboration, is all set for $3 trillion in new U.S. investments. This includes a historic $550 billion trade agreement with Japan, and AI education initiatives in partnership with Microsoft nationwide, as per White House. Want to learn more? In this article, get to know more about the White House Trump Effect in 2025, including new investments, trade deals, and commitments that are shaping America’s economic future.

White House & Trump Effect: New U.S. Investments Explained

The Trump Effect, highlighted by the White House, has made major corporate pledges of over $3 trillion in new U.S. investments across key sectors: