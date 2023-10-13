JK NEET MDS 2023 Mop up Round Counselling From October 15, Check Details Here

JKBOPEE NEET PG 2023: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (JKBOPEE) has issued an official notification regarding the counselling dates for the JK NEET MDS mop up round today: October 13, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who have registered and participated in the JK NEET MDS counselling to get admission into NEET MDS courses can check the counselling schedule and reporting time at jkbopee.gov.in.

As per the official notice, eligible and willing candidates have to report at the BOPEE offices in Jammu / Srinagar for registration/attendance & fulfilment of other formalities on October 15, 2023, from 8.30 am to 9.30 am on the day/date of counselling for MDS courses.

Those candidates who have been allotted seats during the second round of counselling and have joined against the said seat/college, if, interested in upgradation are eligible to participate in the mop-up round of physical counselling.

Candidates who have not been allotted any seat during the first or second round of counselling are also eligible to attend the mop-up round of physical counselling for allotment of seats in MDS courses 2023 on their respective day/date of counselling.

How to download the JK NEET MDS provisional merit list 2023?

Candidates can follow the steps that are given below to check the JK NEET MDS provisional merit list 2023 online.

Step 1: Visit the official website - jkbopee.gov.in

Step 2: Now, click on the latest notification related to the conduct of mop up round available on the homepage

Step 3: Scroll down and go through the provisional merit list

Step 4: Download it for future use

