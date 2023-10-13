Bihar Board Exam 2024 Matric Exam Application Date Extended To Oct 18, Get Direct Link Here

BSEB Matric Exam 2024: The Bihar School Examination Board has extended the last date for candidates to submit their BSEB matric exam 2024 application form. Candidates preparing to appear for the 2024 annual board can now submit their application form by October 18, 2023. School authorities are advised to submit the applications of the students before the given deadline.

When filling out the applications for candidates school authorities are advised to enter all the required information correctly. School authorities can also contact board officials through the helpline number 0612-2232074.

Bihar board matric exam 2024 application is available on the official website secondary.biharboardonline.com. School authorities can also submit the BSEB matric exam application 2024 through the direct link available here.

BSEB Matric Exam Registration 2024 Direct link - Click Here

To submit the applications school authorities are first required to visit the website and log in using the user ID and password. After logging in the application link will be displayed. School authorities can enter the required details of the students in the online application form ans submit the same.

How to Apply for BSEB Matric Exam 2024

Bihar Board 10th annual exam 2024 application form is available on the official website. Follow the steps given below to complete the application process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Bihar board

Step 2: Click on the matric exam application link

Step 3: Enter the user ID and password to log in

Step 4: Fill out the necessary details and click on submit.

Also Read: BSEB Inter Exam 2024 Application Date Extended, Check Last Date Here