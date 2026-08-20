Odisha NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today; Download PDF at ojee.nic.in
The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Committee will release the seat allotment result for Odisha NEET UG Counselling today. Candidates can visit the official portal and download the merit list.
Odisha NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026: The disha Joint Entrance Examination, OJEE will release the Odisha NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2026 today, August 20, 2026. Candidates who have participated in the Odisha NEET UG counselling process for admission in MBBS and BDS Courses will be able to check their allotment status through the official website, ojee.nic.in. The Round 1 Allotment will be based on the candidate's state merit rank, choices filled, seat availability, and applicable reservation criteria. The Round 1 choice-filling process was conducted from August 14 to August 18, 2026. Candidates who successfully submitted their choices will be considered for seat allotment.
Odisha NEET Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026: Key Highlights
Check the table to know the key pointers of Odisha NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026:
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Particulars
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Details
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Counselling
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Odisha NEET UG Counselling 2026
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Round
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Round 1
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Seat Allotment Result
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August 20, 2026
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Courses
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MBBS and BDS
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Conducting Authority
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OJEE
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Official Website
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ojee.nic.in
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Basis of Allotment
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State merit, choices, seat availability and reservation
How to Check Odisha NEET Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026?
- Visit the official website: ojee.nic.in
- Go to the MBBS/BDS counselling section
- Click on the link for Odisha NEET Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026
- Enter the required login details
- Click on submit
- Check the allotted college and course
- Download the result and save a copy for future reference
Odisha NEET UG Round 1 Result 2026: What Will Be Mentioned?
The Odisha NEET Round 1 seat allotment result will have the college and course allotted to each eligible candidate. Students should carefully check their allotment status and follow the admission and reporting instructions issued by OJEE.
The allotment is being conducted for 85% state quota MBBS and BDS seats in Odisha.
Also Check: Manipur School Holiday 2026: Schools, Colleges Closed for 3 Days From August 20 For Law-and-Order Situation
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.