Odisha NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today; Download PDF at ojee.nic.in

Odisha NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026: The disha Joint Entrance Examination, OJEE will release the Odisha NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2026 today, August 20, 2026. Candidates who have participated in the Odisha NEET UG counselling process for admission in MBBS and BDS Courses will be able to check their allotment status through the official website, ojee.nic.in. The Round 1 Allotment will be based on the candidate's state merit rank, choices filled, seat availability, and applicable reservation criteria. The Round 1 choice-filling process was conducted from August 14 to August 18, 2026. Candidates who successfully submitted their choices will be considered for seat allotment.

Odisha NEET Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026: Key Highlights

Check the table to know the key pointers of Odisha NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026: