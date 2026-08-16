PGCET Result 2026 Out Soon at kea.kar.nic.in, Check Steps to Download Scorecard PDF
Karnataka Examination Authority is about to release the PGCET result anytime soon. Candidates who have appeared for the KEA MCA/MBA exam on June 14, 2026 will be able to download the result once the link is activated. Read the article for more details.
KEA will release the Post Graduate Common Entrance Test results soon on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the MBA/MCA course exam on June 14, 2026 will be able to check their results by visiting and logging to kea.kar.nic.in. The KEA PGCET result will contain important details such as Candidates Name, DOB, Application Number, rank and scores and rank obtained. After the result is announced candidates who qualify will be able to appear in the counselling and seat allotment process for admission to participating MBA/MCA courses in Karnataka. Candidates should keep their login credentials ready and regularly check the official website for result announcement and further admission related announcements. Read the article to know more details.
KEA PGCET Result 2026 Overview
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KEA PGCET Result 2026 Highlights
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Particular
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Details
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Exam Name
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Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (KEA PGCET)
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Conducting Authority
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Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA)
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Result Name
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KEA PGCET Result 2026
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Courses Covered
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MBA and MCA
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Exam Date
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June 14, 2026
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Result Date
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To be announced
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Result Mode
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Online
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Official Website
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kea.kar.nic.in
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Next Step After Result
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Counselling and seat allotment
Steps to download KEA PGCET Result 2026 PDF
Candidates who have given the MBA/MCA course entrance test can follow the simple steps given below in order to download their results in PDF format easily.
- Visit the official KEA website at kea.kar.nic.in
- On the official portal find and click on link that says “PGCET Result 2026”
- A new window will appear click on MBA/MCA results
- Enter your Application number and password and click on login button
- KEA PGCET 2026 result will be displayed on screen
- Download and take printout of the PDF for further reference
Direct Link to Download download KEA PGCET Result 2026 PDF (Active Soon)
Details Mentioned on KEA PGCET Result 2026
Candidates are advised to check and verify all the details mentioned on their PGCET scorecard are correct. In case of any discrepancy they must contact the concerned authority and get it corrected soon.
- Name of Candidate
- PGCET Roll Number
- Application ID
- Photograph
- Signature
- DOB
- Category
- Scores Obtained
- Course Name
- Subject Name
- Subject Wise scores
- Qualifying status
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Executive - Editorial
Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.
In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.