PGCET Result 2026 Out Soon at kea.kar.nic.in, Check Steps to Download Scorecard PDF

KEA will release the Post Graduate Common Entrance Test results soon on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the MBA/MCA course exam on June 14, 2026 will be able to check their results by visiting and logging to kea.kar.nic.in. The KEA PGCET result will contain important details such as Candidates Name, DOB, Application Number, rank and scores and rank obtained. After the result is announced candidates who qualify will be able to appear in the counselling and seat allotment process for admission to participating MBA/MCA courses in Karnataka. Candidates should keep their login credentials ready and regularly check the official website for result announcement and further admission related announcements. Read the article to know more details.

Steps to download KEA PGCET Result 2026 PDF

Candidates who have given the MBA/MCA course entrance test can follow the simple steps given below in order to download their results in PDF format easily.

Visit the official KEA website at kea.kar.nic.in On the official portal find and click on link that says “PGCET Result 2026” A new window will appear click on MBA/MCA results Enter your Application number and password and click on login button KEA PGCET 2026 result will be displayed on screen Download and take printout of the PDF for further reference

Direct Link to Download download KEA PGCET Result 2026 PDF (Active Soon)

Details Mentioned on KEA PGCET Result 2026

Candidates are advised to check and verify all the details mentioned on their PGCET scorecard are correct. In case of any discrepancy they must contact the concerned authority and get it corrected soon.