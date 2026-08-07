Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi is participating in the 13th BRICS Education Ministers’ meeting held today, August 7, 2026, in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. Hosted under India’s 2026 BRICS chairship, the high-level meeting brings together leaders and delegates from member nations including Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Indonesia, Iran, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates, to build stronger educational ties.

This meeting acts as an add up to the senior officials gathering held on August 5, 2026 and is led by a theme focused on building resilience, innovation, cooperation, and sustainability. This theme draws inspiration from a "humanity-first" approach introduced by India's Prime Minister at a major 2025 summit in Rio de Janeiro, marking a commitment to keeping first people's well-being as the foundation for these shared goals.