Pralhad Joshi to Attend 13th BRICS Education Ministers’ Meeting in Bhubaneswar Under India’s Chairship
New Education Minister Pralhad Joshi is participating in the 13th BRICS Education Ministers' Meeting in Bhubaneswar. Where member nations will discuss early childhood education, skill development, research collaboration, mutual recognition of qualifications and academic leadership. Read the complete article for more information and understanding.
Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi is participating in the 13th BRICS Education Ministers’ meeting held today, August 7, 2026, in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. Hosted under India’s 2026 BRICS chairship, the high-level meeting brings together leaders and delegates from member nations including Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Indonesia, Iran, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates, to build stronger educational ties.
This meeting acts as an add up to the senior officials gathering held on August 5, 2026 and is led by a theme focused on building resilience, innovation, cooperation, and sustainability. This theme draws inspiration from a "humanity-first" approach introduced by India's Prime Minister at a major 2025 summit in Rio de Janeiro, marking a commitment to keeping first people's well-being as the foundation for these shared goals.
Key Focus Areas for Educational Cooperation
The 13th BRICS Education Ministers' Meeting has focused on the following primary goals to enhance learning and career opportunities across member countries:
- Early Childhood Care and Education, ECCE: Improving foundational learning environments and early care for young children across all member nations.
- Skill Development and TVET Alliance: Expanding job-ready skills through the BRICS Technical and Vocational Education and Training, TVET, Cooperation Alliance.
- Research, Innovation, and Start-ups: Encouraging joint scientific research projects, shared technology development, and student-led entrepreneurial start-ups.
- Mutual Recognition of Qualifications, MRQ: Making it easy for degrees, diplomas, and professional qualifications to be officially known across BRICS countries, helping smooth academics.
- Academic Leadership: Training and developing strong leaders within higher education institutions to build world-class universities and colleges.
On the other side of the summit, Education Minister Pralhad Joshi held focused discussions with H.E. Prof. Masood Shams-Bakhsh, Acting Minister of Science, Research and Technology of Iran.
India and Iran are building on their old friendship to work together on new goals. They plan to help students travel between countries for school, work together on new research projects, and use digital tools to help young people learn and succeed in their careers to empower youth and drive economic growth across both nations.
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.