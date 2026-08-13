Proof of Funds Increased by 43% For Study Visas to France
The French government has increased the proof of funds from €615 to €877.50 per month, a staggering 43% increase. Analysts suggest applicants to be prepared beforehand for the hurdles ahead.
In a latest development, the French government has raised the minimum proof of funds for international applicants aiming to study in France and applying for visas. From an earlier monthly benchmark of €615, the limit bar now stands at least €877.50 per month. This was implemented and was effective from August 1, 2026 for all foreign applicants.
This policy shift aims to secure proof of funds enough to sustain living and travel expenses for the entire duration of their academic programme. In case of a standard 12-month academic session, the applicant must provide financial proof of €10,530, in addition to the tuition fee of the course. Applicants are advised to review their financial records beforehand and ensure the required supporting document proves the new €877.50 monthly requirement before submitting visa applications.
The French government allows applicants to meet the minimum threshold through several funding streams:
- Personal savings held in liquid accounts.
- Financial guarantors or sponsors.
- Scholarships from government or educational institutions.
- Official financial documentation recognised by French authorities.
France remains one of the world's premier and lucrative study-abroad destinations., attracting international applicants through competitive tuition costs, EU membership advantages and research infrastructure, and expanding English-taught degree programmes apart from the traditional English-speaking countries like the UK, US, Canada, and Australia. However, the education analysts note that applicants must navigate these stricter financial hurdles to secure their entry to the French educational programmes.
Executive - Editorial
Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.