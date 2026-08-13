Proof of Funds Increased by 43% For Study Visas to France

In a latest development, the French government has raised the minimum proof of funds for international applicants aiming to study in France and applying for visas. From an earlier monthly benchmark of €615, the limit bar now stands at least €877.50 per month. This was implemented and was effective from August 1, 2026 for all foreign applicants.

This policy shift aims to secure proof of funds enough to sustain living and travel expenses for the entire duration of their academic programme. In case of a standard 12-month academic session, the applicant must provide financial proof of €10,530, in addition to the tuition fee of the course. Applicants are advised to review their financial records beforehand and ensure the required supporting document proves the new €877.50 monthly requirement before submitting visa applications.