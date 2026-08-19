Puducherry School Holiday: 69 Schools To Remain Closed On August 21, 22 For Integrated Graduate Level Exam

Puducherry has announced a two-day holiday for 69 government and private schools that will serve as examination centres for the Integrated Graduate Level Examination. Here are the affected schools and details about the revised working days.

The upcoming Integrated Graduate Level Examination will lead to a temporary change in the academic schedule of 69 schools across Puducherry. The Education Department has ordered these institutions to remain closed on August 21 and August 22, 2026, as they have been selected as examination centres. The decision has been taken to ensure that the schools can be properly prepared and managed as venues for the graduate-level examination. Students studying in these institutions will therefore get an extended break, with Sunday following the two announced holidays. Why Are 69 Schools Closing? The affected schools will be used as examination centres for the Integrated Graduate Level Examination. Keeping them closed around the examination period will allow officials to complete the required arrangements and conduct the test without disruption.

The examination is scheduled to be held on August 21 and August 23, 2026. The Education Department has instructed the heads of the selected schools to make all necessary arrangements and ensure that the centres are ready for candidates. 53 Centres In Puducherry Region Of the 69 schools selected across the Union Territory, 53 are located in the Puducherry region. The remaining centres are spread across other regions, with eight schools in Karaikal, three in Mahe and five in Yanam. Among the schools selected in the Puducherry region are Annai Sivagami Government School, V.O.C. Government School, Galve Chellan School, Uzhavarkarai Government Boys’ Higher Secondary School, Elango Adigal School, Jeevanandam School, Manimekalai School and Navalar School. Pandit Duraisamy Government High School, Savarirayalu Nayak School, Chinnaththa Government School, Thiruvalluvar School and Murugambakkam Government School are also included in the list of examination venues.

ALSO READ | School Holiday Tomorrow, August 20, 2026: Will Schools Remain Closed Due to Heavy Rain? Check State-Wise Updates Will Students Get Additional Classes? The two-day closure will be compensated through alternative working days, according to the Education Department. The respective schools will inform students and parents about the revised schedule and the dates on which classes will be conducted to make up for the holidays. Parents are advised to stay in touch with their children’s schools for updates rather than assuming that the replacement working days will be the same across all institutions. Not All Puducherry Schools Are Closed The holiday order applies only to the 69 schools identified as examination centres. Other government and private schools in Puducherry that are not part of the examination-centre list can continue their regular academic activities.