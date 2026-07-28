Rajasthan JET Result 2026 OUT: SKRAU Bikaner Declared Scorecard and Merit List at jetskrau2026.com
Rajasthan JET 2026: SKRAU Bikaner has declared the Rajasthan JET 2026 results on jetskrau2026.com. Candidates who appeared on June 27, 2026, can access their scorecards, marks out of 800, and state merit ranks using their login credentials to participate in upcoming August counseling for undergraduate agriculture and technology courses.
Rajasthan JET 2026: The Swami Keshwanand Rajasthan Agricultural University (SKRAU), Bikaner has declared the JET 2026 result through its official online website -jetskrau2026.com. The students taking admission to the Rajasthan Joint Entrance Test (JET) exam held on 27th June 2026 can check their JET test result, download individual scorecard, and find their merit rank in the state using their registration number/user ID with Password.
The announcement of the result will take place following the successful announcement of the answer key on 21st July 2026, marking the base for candidate evaluation in the 800-mark test. Candidates after the declaration of the result, will be able to know their details like total marks secured, State Rank, and Category Rank from their scorecards. Based on the above-mentioned criteria, candidates will be eligible for the upcoming rounds of counseling and seat allotment for various undergraduate courses, i.e., B.Sc. (Hons) Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, B.F.Sc., B.Tech in Food & Dairy Technology.
How To check the Rajasthan JET Result 2026?
To check the Rajasthan JET Result 2026 follow the steps given below:
-
Go to Official Website: Open your web browser and directly visit the official website of jetskrau2026.com.
-
Login to Candidate Panel: Hit the Candidate Login tab provided on the main portal page.
-
Enter Details: Enter the Application Number/ User ID and registered password correctly.
-
Enter Captcha Code: Enter the security code that appears on your screen.
-
Open Scorecard: Press the View Scorecard/Merit Rank button on your candidate panel page.
-
Download PDF File: Download the PDF file of your JET 2026 scorecard.
Rajasthan JET Result 2026: Details Mentioned
Below are the details that are mentioned on the Rajasthan JET Result 2026:
-
Candidate’s Full Name
-
Father’s Name
-
Mother’s Name
-
Date of Birth (DOB)
-
Exam Roll Number
-
Subject Stream / Course Applied For
-
Section-wise / Subject-wise Marks Obtained
-
Overall Marks Obtained (Out of maximum 800 marks)
-
Negative Marks Subtracted (if indicated)
-
Counseling & Admission Status
-
Qualifying Status (Qualified / Not Qualified)
-
Counseling Eligibility Status
-
Important Instructions for the Online Choice Filling and Seat Allocation Process
Rajasthan JET 2026 Exam Overview
|
Parameter
|
Details
|
Conducting Authority
|
SKRAU Bikaner
|
Exam Date
|
June 27, 2026
|
Final Answer Key Released
|
July 21, 2026
|
Total Candidates Registered
|
37,497 candidates
|
Maximum Marks
|
800
|
Undergraduate Seats Available
|
3,000+ across government and private SAUs
|
Courses Offered
|
B.Sc. (Hons) Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, B.F.Sc., B.Tech Dairy/Food Technology
|
Counselling Start Date
|
August 2026
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.