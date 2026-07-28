Rajasthan JET Result 2026 OUT: SKRAU Bikaner Declared Scorecard and Merit List at jetskrau2026.com

Rajasthan JET 2026: The Swami Keshwanand Rajasthan Agricultural University (SKRAU), Bikaner has declared the JET 2026 result through its official online website -jetskrau2026.com. The students taking admission to the Rajasthan Joint Entrance Test (JET) exam held on 27th June 2026 can check their JET test result, download individual scorecard, and find their merit rank in the state using their registration number/user ID with Password.

The announcement of the result will take place following the successful announcement of the answer key on 21st July 2026, marking the base for candidate evaluation in the 800-mark test. Candidates after the declaration of the result, will be able to know their details like total marks secured, State Rank, and Category Rank from their scorecards. Based on the above-mentioned criteria, candidates will be eligible for the upcoming rounds of counseling and seat allotment for various undergraduate courses, i.e., B.Sc. (Hons) Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, B.F.Sc., B.Tech in Food & Dairy Technology.