SAMS Odisha PG 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Released at pg.samsodisha.gov.in, Direct Link & Selection Details

SAMS Odisha: The Department of Higher Education (DHE), Odisha, has released an official announcement regarding the SAMS Odisha PG 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result in various state-funded universities and degree colleges. The students who have written the Odisha Common PG Entrance Test (CPET) and attended the web-based counselling process can now find out about their allotment result by accessing their provisional seat allotment letters from the official single-window portal, that is pg.samsodisha.gov.in.

The applicants will be required to log in on the "Existing Student Login" page with their registered application login details in order to check their allotment. On finding out their allotment result, the candidates are offered three options regarding their allotment seat status: Freeze, Slide and Float. In case they select 'Freeze', their allotted seat will be finalized and will have to get admitted at the allotted institution, while the other two options of 'Slide' and 'Float' will enable the students to accept the provisional allotment seat without losing the option for better allotment seats in further rounds. After making the payment successfully, candidates are supposed to attend their respective universities/colleges in person with their original academic mark sheets, College Leaving Certificate (CLC), reservation certificates, and payment receipts in order to complete document verification and get the confirmation of their seats for 2026–27.