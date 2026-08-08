SAMS Odisha PG 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Released at pg.samsodisha.gov.in, Direct Link & Selection Details
SAMS Odisha: The Department of Higher Education (DHE), Odisha released the SAMS Odisha PG 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result on pg.samsodisha.gov.in. Applicants can log in using CPET credentials to view their status and choose Freeze, Slide, or Float. Confirmed candidates must pay fees online and complete physical institute reporting.
SAMS Odisha: The Department of Higher Education (DHE), Odisha, has released an official announcement regarding the SAMS Odisha PG 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result in various state-funded universities and degree colleges. The students who have written the Odisha Common PG Entrance Test (CPET) and attended the web-based counselling process can now find out about their allotment result by accessing their provisional seat allotment letters from the official single-window portal, that is pg.samsodisha.gov.in.
The applicants will be required to log in on the "Existing Student Login" page with their registered application login details in order to check their allotment. On finding out their allotment result, the candidates are offered three options regarding their allotment seat status: Freeze, Slide and Float. In case they select 'Freeze', their allotted seat will be finalized and will have to get admitted at the allotted institution, while the other two options of 'Slide' and 'Float' will enable the students to accept the provisional allotment seat without losing the option for better allotment seats in further rounds. After making the payment successfully, candidates are supposed to attend their respective universities/colleges in person with their original academic mark sheets, College Leaving Certificate (CLC), reservation certificates, and payment receipts in order to complete document verification and get the confirmation of their seats for 2026–27.
SAMS Odisha PG 2026: Round 1 Key Dates
Below mentioned are the key dates related to the SAMS Odisha PG 2026:
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Event
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Schedule
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Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result
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August 7, 2026 (Declared)
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Online Fee Payment & Choice Selection (Freeze/Slide/Float)
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August 7 (6:00 PM) – August 11, 2026 (4:00 PM)
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Physical Reporting & Document Verification at Institutes
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August 8 (10:00 AM) – August 11, 2026 (5:00 PM)
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Round 2 Seat Allotment Result
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August 17, 2026 (4:00 PM)
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Commencement of PG Classes
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August 21, 2026
How to Check Your SAMS Odisha PG 2026 Allotment Result?
To Check Your SAMS Odisha PG 2026 allotment result, follow the steps given below:
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Visit the official website for SAMS Odisha postgraduate admission through the web portal address at pg.samsodisha.gov.in.
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Visit the Existing Student Login link visible prominently on the homepage of the website to reach the authentication portal login page.
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Provide your registered application number of Common PG Entrance Test along with the account password for accessing the portal.
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Verify your institution, subject discipline, allocation category, and merit rank from your personal dashboard view screen.
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Choose your admission action from Freeze, Slide, or Float available options before making the online fee payment.
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Print out the seat allocation intimation letter in multiple printed copies for admission process.
SAMS Odisha PG 2026: Documents Required
The candidates have to bring along the following documents to the designated university/college where they will report:
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SAMS Odisha PG Provisional Intimation Letter & Fee Receipt
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Matriculation (10th) and H. S. (12th) Marks Cards and Pass Certificate Graduation (10+3)
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Degree Marks Card and Pass Certificate College Leaving Certificate and Conduct Certificate Migration Certificate (if any)
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Reservation/Category/Caste/Residence Certificate (if any)
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Photographs (Passport size)
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.