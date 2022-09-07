SAMS Odisha Plus Two Admission 2022 (OUT): Odisha +2 Seat Allotment Result For Round 2 Released at samsodisha.gov.in

SAMS Odisha Plus Two Admission 2022 (OUT): The Department of Higher Education (DHE) Odisha has released SAMS Odisha Plus Two 2022 seat allotment result for second round in online mode. The Odisha+2 seat allotment round 2 selection list is available at - samsodisha.gov.in at 3 PM. Use the required login credentials to check the SAMS +2 admission second allotment list.

SAMS Odisha Plus Two Admission 2022: The Department of Higher Education (DHE) Odisha will be releasing the Student Academic Management System (SAMS) Odisha Plus Two 2022 seat allotment result for second round today on 7th September 2022. The Odisha+2 seat allotment round 2 selection list will be available at - samsodisha.gov.in at 3 PM.

Students can check and download Odisha Plus 2 round 2 seat allotment result by using their registration number and password in the login window. The students shortlisted in the SAMS Odisha Plus 2 allotment list for round 2 can appear for the admission process from 8th to 10th September 2022.

How To Check SAMS Odisha Plus Two Admission 2022 Second Merit List 2022?

Students who registered for the Odisha round 2 admissions can check and download the merit list at 3 pm from the website. Those who are allotted seats under the second seat allotment will be required to accept the seat. Go through the steps to know complete details -

1st Step - Go to the official website of SAMS Odisha - samsodisha.gov.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on - School and Mass Education - Higher Secondary School(+2) link.

3rd Step - Click on the link that reads, - Second Selection Merit List.

4th Step - Enter the required credentials like- registration number and password.

5th Step - The SAMS Odisha Plus 2 second merit list will appear on the screen.

6th Step - Download it and take a printout for future reference.

What After the Release of SAMS Odisha Plus Two Admission 2022 Second Merit List 2022?

Shortlisted students have to select at least five institutes as their preference to pursue their studies. Based on their preference and rank in the merit list the students will be allotted institute for admission. The SAMS Odisha Plus Two spot selection merit list for the remaining seats will be released on 15th September 2022.

What Documents Are Required for SAMS Odisha Plus Two Admission 2022 Second Merit List 2022?

The students shortlisted in the SAMS Odisha Plus 2 merit list can appear for the admission process from 8th to 10th September 2022. The students at the time of admission process required - Class 10 Board mark sheet, passing certificate, school leaving certificate, character certificate, migration certificate (if any), reservation certificate (if any) and recent passport-sized photograph for verification and submission.