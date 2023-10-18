SWAYAM January 2023 Admit Card Released at swayam.nta.ac.in; Get Download Link Here

SWAYAM January 2023 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) admit card for the January session today: October 19. Candidates who will appear for the exam can download the SWAYAM Jan admit card online at: swayam.nta.ac.in. They have to use their application number or email ID and date of birth to download their hall ticket.

Candidates without carrying their SWAYAM admit card will not be allowed to appear for the exam. As per the schedule, the examination will be conducted on October 19, 20 and 21, 2023 for 3 hours. SWAYAM January examination will be held in two shifts: the first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 3 to 6 pm.

SWAYAM January Dates 2023

Candidates can check below the table to know the dates for the SWAYAM January 2023 exam:

Events Revised dates SWAYAM Jan Admit Card October 18, 2023 SWAYAM Exam October 19, 20 and 21, 2023

How To Download SWAYAM Admit Card 2023 for January Session?

Candidates are informed that the SWAYAM Jan admit card will not be sent by post. They must download it from the official website itself. They can go through the steps provided below to know how to download SWAYAM 2023 admit card:

Step 1: Go to the official website: swayam.nta.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on SWAYAM January Admit Card

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter application number or email ID and date of birth in the login window

Step 5: The admit card will appear on the screen

Step 6: Check the admit card and download it

Step 7: Take a printout and keep a hard copy for future references

Important Guidelines Mentioned on SWAYAM January 2023 Admit Card

The admit card is issued provisionally to the candidates, subject to the fulfillment of the eligibility conditions

SWAYAM admit card will not be sent by post

They must not mutilate the admit card or change any entry made therein

Candidates are advised to keep a copy of their admit card in good condition for future reference

In case of any difficulty in downloading the admit card or discrepancy in the data contained therein, candidates may call the NTA Helpline number 011-40759000 or write to NTA at swayam@nta.ac.in

