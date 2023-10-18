Yuva Sangam Phase 3 Registration 2023 Commences, Check Details Here

Yuva Sangam Phase 3: The Education Ministry has commenced the registrations for the Yuva Sangam Phase 3 under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (EBSB) today: October 18, 2023, in online mode. Those candidates who are interested in applying can fill out the registration form through the official website - ebsb.aicte-india.org.

Candidates are required to enter the necessary login details such as name, age, native, gender, phone number, etc, in the registration form. Candidates are advised to read all the necessary details available on the website to get the latest updates.

Yuva Sangam Phase 3 Registration - Direct Link (Click Here)

Who is eligible for Yuva Sangam Phase 3 registrations 2023?

All Indian citizens of the age group 18-30 years – students, NSS/ NYKS volunteers, employed/ self-employed persons, etc, are eligible to apply under this programme

Yuva Sangam Phase 3 Programme Guidelines

Candidates can check the important guidelines related to the Yuva Sangam Phase 3 programme.

This season of Yuva Sangam (Phase-III) covers 22 States and UTs of India

The Nodal Higher Education Institution will make the final section based on the above criteria for the students residing in the State where the HEIs is located

UG, PG students & other youth will be considered for selection

The youth selected to participate in the YUVA SANGAM (Phase-III), i.e. the delegates will be contacted by the Nodal Officers of Higher Education Institutions for all further correspondence

During the journey, the delegates will need to maintain decorum at all times

Delegates should follow the covid appropriate behaviour during the entire visit

Delegates travelling in a group are expected to adhere strictly to the guidelines given by the coordinator of the group

The applicant should be medically fit and able to travel

Delegates must respect the cultural and ethnic sensitivities during the visit

Also Read: NEET BDS, BSc Nursing 2023 Stray Vacancy Result Out at mcc.nic.in, Get PDF Here

