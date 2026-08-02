Tamil Nadu Withdraws Cases Against Anti-NEET Student Protesters

Tamil Nadu has decided to withdraw every case registered against students who protested against the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)/ School Education Minister Rajmohan shared the news on Sunday through a post on social media. The minister said the decision came after directions from Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay. The move arrives at a time when the state government has been facing sharp criticism for taking legal action against student protesters. Rajmohan said further details about the withdrawal will be announced shortly. He also expressed his gratitude to the chief minister and called it a meaningful step. Read the article for further details.

Why the Government Decided to Withdraw the Cases

The Tamil Nadu Government came under harsh criticism from many sections over the legal cases filed against anti NEET protesters. The protesters had started after the CJP began demonstrations in Delhi over allegations that the NEET examination paper had been leaked. Critics argued that booking cases against students for raising a legitimate concern was unfair. The pressure from political groups and student bodies pushed the state leadership to rethink the matter. The chief minister then directed the education department to begin the process of withdrawing these cases. The withdrawal of cases is likely to be seen as a significant step by the state government in addressing the concerns raised by students and political groups who had questioned the action against taken against protesters.