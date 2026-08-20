CM Yogi Adityanath Tightens School Oversight as Student Protests Spread Across UP
CM Yogi Adityanath reacts after Gen Alpha protests in various districts of Uttar Pradesh amid cases of adminsistration lapses, poor facilities, lags in school systems, etc. Read the article below to know more.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minsiter, Yogi Adityanath has taken a strict action after the Gen Alpha protested over administration lapses, poor water facilities and food, teacher shortage and bad school system in Lucknow, Azamgarh, Mahoba, Hamirpur and Unao. He has ordered tighter monitoring and accountability on measures for state run schools. He has also directed officials to take prompt actions and ensure that the complaints are addressed and resolved.
CMO Officials Appointed as Nodal Officers to Resolve Issues
Chief Minister Office, UP, officials have been appointed as nodal officers to look into the issues, identify lapses, monitor education institutes, and ensure that the problems are resolved at the earliest. Institutes under basic and secondary education, higher education, technical and vocational education, social welfare and labour departments, etc., will be closely monitored.
The new academic session started on April 1, but there has been a considerable delay in the deployment of teachers at Sarvodya Schools. The Government said that this is problematic and seeked answers from the schools. School officials who have been a reason for the delay will be identified, questioned and be held accountable.
Guidelines for School Administration
CM Adityanath has clearly stated that such administrative delays will not be acceptable and overlooked as these affect students and educational institutes. Chief Secretary, SP Goyal, has also directed divisional commissioners and magistrates to monitor social media posts related to schools and other educational institutes. Also, details for strengthening infrastructure, communication with students and parents and cleanliness in schools, are shared with the authorities. Preventive measures against waterlogging and sanitation-related problems in schools during the monsoon should be taken in schools by the officials.
Complaints filed through social media will be addressed by district magistrates and divisional officers and they will be providing fact-based solutions. Latest guidelines, directives from the UP government shows the government’s will to ensure that the schools are run smoothly and complaints are addressed in a timely manner and fixed.
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