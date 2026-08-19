Punjab Government Invests Rs 2,300 Crore in School Infrastructure; Is Low Enrolment Behind School Closures?

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said Rs 2,300 crore has been invested in school infrastructure. Check key details and the question around low-enrolment school closures.

Punjab School Education: Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains has said that the state government has invested Rs 2,300 crore in school infrastructure over the last four and a half years. The investment, he said, has focused on improving facilities and strengthening government schools across the state. According to Bains, the infrastructure push has resulted in the construction of 13,920 new toilets, more than 9,000 classrooms and labs, and over 10,000 interactive panels. He also said that around 2 lakh desks have been provided to schools, while 5,012 schools have been upgraded with advanced computer labs. Punjab Government School Infrastructure: Key Highlights Check the table below to know how the funds are being distributed for the infrastructure of Punjab Government Schools: Particulars Details Investment in school infrastructure Rs 2,300 crore New toilets constructed 13,920 New classrooms and labs 9,000+ Interactive panels installed 10,000+ Desks distributed 2 lakh Schools with advanced computer labs 5,012 Students shifted from private to government schools since 2022 Around 3.6 lakh

NOTE: Bains also highlighted that around 3.6 lakh students have shifted from private schools to government schools since 2022, attributing the trend to improvements in infrastructure, education quality and academic outcomes. Also Check: Uttar Pradesh Closed 26,000 Schools: Does It Still Have the Highest Number of Government Schools? Check District-wise Data Government School Closures Amid Low Enrolment: A Question to Consider The government's claims of large-scale investment in government school infrastructure come at a time when questions have also been raised over the closure or merger of schools with very low enrolment. Reports earlier this year said that the Punjab School Education Department had decided to close and merge a few government schools with nearby institutions after identifying schools with very few students.

This raises a question for readers: if funds are being invested to upgrade government school infrastructure and improve facilities, is the low enrolment in some schools one of the reasons behind their closure or merger? The government has not stated that the Rs 2,300 crore infrastructure investment is linked to the closure of low-enrolment schools. The question remains one for policymakers and stakeholders to address as Punjab continues to restructure its government school network. Also Check: Can Students Be Shifted After Government Schools Closure? What Does It Mean for Enrolled Students 3.6 Lakh Students Shift to Government Schools Bains said the movement of students from private to government schools indicates growing confidence in the state's public education system. The government has also focused on teacher training, technology-enabled classrooms and infrastructure upgrades as part of its education reforms.