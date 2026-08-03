Uttar Pradesh Closed 26,000 Schools: Does It Still Have the Highest Number of Government Schools? Check District-wise Data
Uttar Pradesh has reportedly shut over 26,000 government primary schools since 2017. Does the state still have the highest number of government schools in India? Check district-wise closure data, official figures, and the latest updates.
Uttar Pradesh has come under attention after the declaration that more than 26,000 government primary schools have been shut in the state since 2017. The development has caused a debate on education, school uniting, and whether Uttar Pradesh still has the highest number of government schools in India despite the reported closures.
According to numbers given during the Assembly session, the number of government primary schools in Uttar Pradesh has declined over the past few years. The issue has also pointed to a drop in enrolment in government schools, raising concerns over access to education.
Does Uttar Pradesh Still Have the Highest Number of Government Schools?
Yes, even after the reported closure or merger of more than 26,000 primary schools. Uttar Pradesh continues to have the largest government school in India due to its vast population and education infrastructure.
District-wise Government Primary School Closures in Uttar Pradesh
According to figures cited during the Assembly session, the districts with the highest reported number of government primary school closures include:
|
District
|
Government Primary Schools Closed
|
Lakhimpur Kheri
|
758
|
Sitapur
|
650
|
Prayagraj
|
638
|
Gorakhpur
|
Around 500
NOTE: The figures have reignited discussions on the impact of school mergers, particularly in rural areas where government schools remain the primary source of education.
Uttar Pradesh Closed 26,000 Schools: Political Debate
It has initiated a debate, with questions being raised over the shut down of government schools. Meanwhile, the state government has maintained that the combining of schools is part of broader education reforms aimed at improving infrastructure, learning outcomes, and efficient use of resources through initiatives such as Operation Kayakalp.
Despite reports that over 26,000 government primary schools have been shut or merged since 2017, Uttar Pradesh continues to have the largest government school network in India. The focus now remains on whether school merger will improve educational quality. Also ensuring that students, particularly in rural areas, continue to have easy access to government education.
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.