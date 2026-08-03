Uttar Pradesh Closed 26,000 Schools: Does It Still Have the Highest Number of Government Schools? Check District-wise Data

Uttar Pradesh has come under attention after the declaration that more than 26,000 government primary schools have been shut in the state since 2017. The development has caused a debate on education, school uniting, and whether Uttar Pradesh still has the highest number of government schools in India despite the reported closures.

According to numbers given during the Assembly session, the number of government primary schools in Uttar Pradesh has declined over the past few years. The issue has also pointed to a drop in enrolment in government schools, raising concerns over access to education.

Does Uttar Pradesh Still Have the Highest Number of Government Schools?

Yes, even after the reported closure or merger of more than 26,000 primary schools. Uttar Pradesh continues to have the largest government school in India due to its vast population and education infrastructure.