94,000 Government Schools Shut in a Decade: Which States Saw the Biggest Decline and What It Means for India's Education System

Government School Closures: According to a recent NITI Aayog report titled School Education System in India: Temporal Analysis and Policy Roadmap for Quality Enhancement, nearly 94,000 government schools ceased operations between 2014-15 and 2024-25, while enrolment in government schools dropped to 49.24%, marking the first time that fewer than half of India's school students are enrolled in government institutions.

While much of the discussion has focused on the decline in enrolment, the larger story is about where schools are disappearing, why they are being merged or closed, and what this could mean for access to education under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Why Are Government Schools Closing?

The report makes it clear that school closures do not have a single cause. In many states, governments have merged schools with very low enrolment to improve infrastructure and teacher availability. At the same time, falling birth rates, migration to urban areas, and a growing preference for private schools have reduced the number of students attending government schools.