Can Students Be Shifted After Government Schools Closure? What Does It Mean for Enrolled Students

Government Schools: The closure or merger of government schools often raises an important discussion among parents and students: What happens to children already enrolled in these schools? Can they be shifted to another school, and what rules govern such transfers?

With several states reviewing their government school network to improve infrastructure, teacher deployment, and student-teacher ratios, education departments have clarified that students are not left without access to education. Instead, they are generally accommodated in nearby government schools while ensuring continuity of their education.

Can Students Be Shifted After a Government School Closure?

Yes. In most cases, students enrolled in a government school that has been closed, merged, or rationalised are shifted to another nearby government school by the concerned education department.