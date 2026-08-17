TNEA 2026 Round 3 Choice Filling Begins; Check Last Date, Rank Range and Counselling Schedule

The Directorate of Technical Education, DoTE, Tamil Nadu has started TNEA 2026 Round 3 Choice Filling process today, August 17, 2026. Candidates can now log in into the official TNEA Website and submit their preferred colleges and courses. According to the official TNEA Counselling schedule, the round 3 choice filling process will end on August 19, 2026 at 5 PM. Candidates participating in this final round must complete and submit their choices within the given timeline.

TNEA 2026 Round 3 Choice Filling: Important Dates

The Round 3 counselling process will be conducted according to the schedule released by DoTE. Candidates should carefully note the deadlines for choice filling, tentative allotment confirmation and joining.