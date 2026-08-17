TNEA 2026 Round 3 Choice Filling Begins; Check Last Date, Rank Range and Counselling Schedule
TNEA 2026 Round 3 choice filling started on August 17. Candidates can submit their choices till August 19 at 5 PM. Check rank range, allotment date and counselling details.
The Directorate of Technical Education, DoTE, Tamil Nadu has started TNEA 2026 Round 3 Choice Filling process today, August 17, 2026. Candidates can now log in into the official TNEA Website and submit their preferred colleges and courses. According to the official TNEA Counselling schedule, the round 3 choice filling process will end on August 19, 2026 at 5 PM. Candidates participating in this final round must complete and submit their choices within the given timeline.
TNEA 2026 Round 3 Choice Filling: Important Dates
The Round 3 counselling process will be conducted according to the schedule released by DoTE. Candidates should carefully note the deadlines for choice filling, tentative allotment confirmation and joining.
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Event
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Date
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Round 3 Choice Filling Begins
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August 17, 2026
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Last Date to Fill Choices
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August 19, 2026, up to 5 PM
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Tentative Seat Allotment
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August 21, 2026
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Tentative Allotment Confirmation
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August 21–22, 2026
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Provisional Allotment
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August 23, 2026
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Joining/Reporting
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August 23–27, 2026
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Provisional Allotment for Upward Opted Candidates
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August 31, 2026
How to Fill TNEA 2026 Round 3 Choices?
- Visit the official website: tneaonline.org
- Log in using the required application details
- Open the Round 3 Choice Filling link
- Select preferred engineering colleges and courses
- Arrange the choices according to preference
- Review the selected choices carefully
- Submit and lock the choices before the deadline
- Download the confirmation for future reference
TNEA Round 3 Seat Allotment 2026
After the choice-filling window closes, DoTE will release the tentative TNEA Round 3 seat allotment on August 21, 2026. Candidates will then have to confirm their tentative allotment within the specified period.
The provisional allotment for candidates who accept and join, as well as the tentative allotment for candidates opting for upward movement, is scheduled to be released on August 23.
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.