Supreme Court Holiday August 27, 2026: August 22 Declared Working Day, Check Details
Supreme Court has declared August 27, 2026, a holiday for the Court and Registry. August 22 will be a full working day instead. Check the revised schedule and key details.
The Supreme Court of India has declared August 27, 2026 (Thursday) as a holiday for the Court and its Registry. The decision was taken by the Full Court following a request from the Supreme Court Advocates on- Record Association, SCAORA. As per the circular issued by the Supreme Court’s Administrative General Branch, August 22, 2026 (Saturday) will be a full working day for the Court and its Registry. The Registry offices will remain functional until 5 PM on August 22.
Supreme Court August 27 Holiday 2026: What Has Changed?
The revised schedule means that the Supreme Court and its Registry will remain closed on August 27. In place of this holiday, Saturday, August 22, has been declared a full working day.
The change was made after the Full Court accepted SCAORA's request to declare August 27 as a holiday.
Supreme Court Revised Schedule
|
Date
|
Day
|
Status
|
August 22, 2026
|
Saturday
|
Full working day
|
August 26, 2026
|
Wednesday
|
Holiday: Milad-un-Nabi
|
August 27, 2026
|
Thursday
|
Holiday: Supreme Court and Registry
|
August 28, 2026
|
Friday
|
Holiday: Raksha Bandhan
NOTE: The arrangement creates a three-day holiday period from August 26 to August 28 for the Supreme Court and its Registry, as August 26 and August 28 were already listed as holidays in the Court's calendar.
Supreme Court Holiday August 27, 2026: Official NOTICE
August 22 to Be Full Working Day
While August 22 falls on a Saturday, it will not be a holiday for the Supreme Court. The Court and its Registry will function as a regular working day to compensate for the additional holiday on August 27.
The circular specifically states that the Registry offices will function until 5 PM on August 22. With August 27 declared a holiday, regular Court and Registry work will not take place on that day.
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Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.