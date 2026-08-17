Supreme Court Holiday August 27, 2026: August 22 Declared Working Day, Check Details

The Supreme Court of India has declared August 27, 2026 (Thursday) as a holiday for the Court and its Registry. The decision was taken by the Full Court following a request from the Supreme Court Advocates on- Record Association, SCAORA. As per the circular issued by the Supreme Court’s Administrative General Branch, August 22, 2026 (Saturday) will be a full working day for the Court and its Registry. The Registry offices will remain functional until 5 PM on August 22.

Supreme Court August 27 Holiday 2026: What Has Changed?

The revised schedule means that the Supreme Court and its Registry will remain closed on August 27. In place of this holiday, Saturday, August 22, has been declared a full working day.

The change was made after the Full Court accepted SCAORA's request to declare August 27 as a holiday.